Brad Binder out to regain confidence on happy hunting ground

KTM rider's best finish in his last 45 MotoGP races came at Mandalika street circuit last year.

With only five rounds left for Brad Binder to finish his MotoGP career on a high, the Indonesia Grand Prix this weekend might just be the scene for a last hurrah.

The Red Bull KTM rider has not stood on the podium since the first round of the premier class in 2024. But his fourth place at the Mandalika street circuit last year was the closest he’s been to the podium in his last 45 main races.

The 2026 Moto3 champion has had little time to lick his wounds after suffering a heavy crash during qualifying at last weekend’s Japan Grand Prix. He saved face with a gutsy 11th place in the main race, but has much higher hopes for his last five MotoGP races before joining BMW in the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) next year.

Brad Binder 13th in title race

His 2027 WorldSBK team-mate, Miguel Oliviera, incidentally took the chequered flag for KTM in Mandalika in 2022. Binder and the Portuguese rider rode alongside each other for the KTM factory team in 2021 and 2022.

Binder finds himself 13th in the MotoGP title race after 17 rounds. He will be keen to avoid his lowest premier class finish, which was 11th place in 2020 and 2026.

This weekend All eyes will be on the fight for top honours between Jorge Martin (333 points) and Marc Marquez (331). The two has opened up a significant gap to third-placed Marco Bezzecchi (284).

Bezzecchi will fancy his chances of catching them in Indonesia. The Italian was on pole last year before crashing out on the first lap of the main race.

Moodley in the mix

In Moto3, Ruché Moodley will be confident of a good showing in Mandalika. The teenager finished in 13th place in Indonesia in his rookie season last year.

The MotoGP sprint race gets underway at 9am on Saturday and the main race at the same time on Sunday. The Moto3 race starts at 6am on Sunday.