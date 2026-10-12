Binder disappointed with humble points haul at Indonesia MotoGP

Premier class title duel between Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez one for the ages.

While the most thrilling MotoGP title race in years produced yet another twist at the Indonesia Grand Prix on Sunday, Brad Binder was fighting his own battles further down the field.

The Red Bull KTM man produced another gutsy ride to finish in 11th place after starting from 16th on the grid. It was a big improvement from his 16th place in Saturday’s sprint race, but the five points he earned were still not enough to help him move out of 13th place in the premier class championship.

Binder has 104 points behind his name and still Luca Marini (108) in 12th place by four points.

Brad Binder craves more speed

“Way too long and hot of a race to finish 11th! I gave everything I had and we’ve been heavy on the edge of the tyre all weekend, so from eight laps in it was tricky until the end,” Binder told the KTM website.

“I enjoyed riding and I enjoyed the track. We made a step from yesterday and went faster. The bike wasn’t bad at all, I was just missing some speed.

“The guys did a great job and I had more feeling with the front. We’ll prepare for the next one in Australia. Phillip Island is my favourite track so I’m looking forward to see how we manage.”

The Australian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time will be Binder fifth last MotoGP weekend before he joins BMW in the World Superbike Championship next season.

Thrilling premier class title race

Like he did in Indonesia, Jorge Martin (355 points) takes a two-point advantage over Marc Marquez (353) to Australia. Marquez briefly held the lead overnight after winning the sprint race at the Mandalika street circuit, but slipped behind his Spanish countryman again after finishing the main race in sixth place behind third-placed Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi’s win helped him stay in the title race on 309 points, although he remains a long way off the leading pair.

It was another miserable weekend for teenager Ruché Moodley, who finished the Moto3 race in 20th and last place.