Marc leads Alex in another Marquez 1-2 in Argentine MotoGP

Marquez senior's victory sees him draw level with late MotoGP great, Angel Nieto, and leaves him topping the championship by 16 points from his brother.

Marc (R) Alex Marquez celebrate at the podium after getting first and second places, respectively, in the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix race at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on March 16, 2025. Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Marc Marquez lead home his younger brother Alex for the second time in a row to land the Argentina MotoGP on Sunday and maintain his perfect start to the season.

The six-time world champion replicated his dream season beginning in Thailand a fortnight ago, beating his sibling in Saturday’s sprint and the main race from pole at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

The Spanish superstar was landing the first two races of the season for the first time since 2014.

This was his first visit to the circuit since his third win at the track in 2019 and it proved a happy return with his 90th career grand prix.

His start to life on board the factory Ducati leaves him atop the riders’ standings on 74 points as he pursues a seventh world title which would draw him level with Valentino Rossi.

The sleepy spa town’s population of almost 30 000 was swelled significantly by the record 209 000 MotoGP fans descending on the venue to see the fastest men on two wheels in the world over the weekend

Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi collided off the grid as the elder Marquez held off his brother to the first turn.

Alex Marquez pounced on a rare mistake by Marquez senior on lap four to lead just as he had done in the early stages of the race last time out in Thailand.

This family affair was being tracked by Franco Morbidelli, putting in a bold ride despite struggling from headaches.

At the midway point of the 25-lap contest, Alex was around half a dozen bike lengths clear as he began to visualise a first ever MotoGP success at his 94th attempt.

The pursuing Marquez had a worrying wobble on lap 16, but he shrugged that off to maintain his chase of the Ducati Gresini blue bike in his crosshairs.

He closed right up to his brother’s rear tyre with eight laps left to set up a gripping conclusion to the family feud.

He dived into the lead on turn five of lap 18 only for Alex Marquez to extinguish the danger.

Alex was defending superbly under pressure, but with five laps to go his brother finally seized control, speeding away to take the chequered flag for another dominant victory.

“Alex was pushing, and controlling the race. I thought to be second today is okay then I started to feel better, but it’s difficult to attack my brother!,” said the winner.

“I was super impressed with Alex today.”

Morbidelli completed the podium on Ducati’s VR46 bike.

‘Impossible to keep him behind’

On drawing level with the 90 grand prix wins of late Spanish motorbike icon Angel Nieto, Marquez added: “I’m super happy to equal Angel, he was and is super important for Spanish motorcycling in the world, it’s an honour.”

For Alex, this was his fourth runner-up spot of the new season with a first ever success in MotoGP tantalisingly close.

“I did everything I could but finally Marc passed me, it was impossible to keep him behind. I’m closer than ever for my first win!” said the rider placed second in the standings with 58 points.

Marc Marquez’s teammate, 2022 and 2023 champion Francesco Bagnaia, finished fourth and is now over 30 points adrift in the race for the 2025 title.

Prima Pramac Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveira pulled out of the race in the morning following his tangle with rookie Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint.

Oliveira escaped without any fractures after the crash but is returning home for a check-up.

The main absentee though was world champion Jorge Martin. The Spanish Aprilia rider has still not recovered from the injuries which sidelined him in Thailand.

Martin, overlooked for the factory Ducati ride that went to Marquez, will also have to sit out the third round in Texas at the end of March, and possibly Qatar too.

