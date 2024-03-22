Brad Binder keen to cash in on his good form at Portugal MotoGP

Red Bull KTM man breathing down world champion's neck after first round.

Brad Binder, left, resumes his MotoGP rivalry against Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in Portugal this weekend. Picture: KTM

Brad Binder is confident he can go one better at the Portugal MotoGP this weekend after starting the season on a high two weeks ago.

The Red Bull KTM rider finished second in the sprint and main race in Doha to go into round two only two points adrift of world champion Pecco Bagnaia in the title race. Bagnaia is on 31 points, Binder on 29 and Jorge Martin on 28.

Binder is chomping at the bit to break his main race win drought which stretches back to 2021 at the 4.59km Algarve circuit outside Portimao.

Brad Binder raring to go

“It went really well for us in Qatar. It was fantastic to start the season with two podiums,” Binder said during the official MotoGP pre-race press conference on Thursday.

“I think a track like this [Algarve] suits our bike better. I’m really excited and confident to see how we manage here. It was here last season where we started to find our bearings.”

Binder finished the Portugal MotoGP in sixth place last season, more than eight seconds adrift of race winner Bagnaia. But the KTM has shown significant improvement since then and Binder’s good showing in Qatar gave the high-flying Ducati brigade some food for thought.

KTM looking good

Not many gave the Italian manufacturer’s main rivals, KTM and Aprilia, a reasonable chance going into 2024. As it stands, Binder is the only non-Ducati rider in the top five of the championship standings.

It did not go as well for Aprilia in Qatar. Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales could only manage 22 points between them.

“This track is so up and down and flowing in some places and stop and go in other,” Binder said.

“It’s something you need a different bike for and I think we could be strong here. [In Qatar] I felt comfortable on the bike. It is a little bit better in every aspect compared to last season.”

Darryn eyes first points

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder will be keen to open his Moto2 account in Portugal. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider started from 11th on the grid in Doha, but finished outside the points in 18th place.

The Portugal MotoGP sprint race takes place at 5pm on Saturday and the main race at 4pm on Sunday.

After Portugal, the riders cross the Atlantic for the Grand Prix of the Americas from 12 to 14 April.