‘Clever’ ride helps Brad Binder finish eighth at Australian MotoGP

Red Bull KTM man's heroics not enough to see him hold onto 11th place in premier class title race.

Brad Binder delivered one of his customary gutsy rides in tricky circumstances at the Australia MotoGP on Sunday.

The Red Bull KTM rider fought his way from 16th place on the grid to finish in a very respectable eighth place at Phillip Island. He earned eight points for his efforts after crashing out of Saturday sprint race on lap two.

Sunday’s main race produced a second straight first-time winner in Spaniard Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez, who edged out Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi. The previous premier class race in Indonesia was won by rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

ALSO READ: Binder confident his near-podium finish is 2025’s ‘changing point’

Good start for Brad Binder

“The race was a little bit tricky. I had a really good start and got in the mix,” Binder told the KTM website.

“You really had to protect the rear tyre because it was easy to mess up the edge. I tried to be clever with that and was riding very clean but it still dropped a lot at the end. I was really clear with what we need to improve to go faster.”

Binder failed to make it through to Q2 on Saturday and started the sprint race in 13th place. He was later slapped with a three-place grid penalty for the main race after inadvertently blocking another rider.

ALSO READ: Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

KTM man drops to 12th

Binder, who started the weekend 11th in the championship, moved down to 12th. Fernandez (146 points) leapfrogged both Johan Zarco (128) and Binder (126) to move into the top 10.

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn Binder was also in the points Down Under. He finished 1th in the Moto2 race for his second consecutive points finish.

Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley had a less memorable time in Australia, finishing in 21st place.

MotoGP heads to Malaysia this week for the second round of the double header. After Sepang, the season concludes with a double header in Portugal and Valencia in November.