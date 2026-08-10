Binder puts up a fight in his bid to sign MotoGP career off on a high

Red Bull KTM star storms from 18th place on the grid to finish British Grand Prix in eighth.

Brad Binder started the second half of what is set to be his last season in MotoGP with the kind of resilient ride he has become known for at Silverstone on Sunday.

Starting from a lowly 18th place on the grid, the Red Bull KTM man stormed through the field to finish the British Grand Prix in eighth place. On Saturday, he just missed out on the points as he made up seven places to finish the sprint race in 11th.

Binder heads to Aragon in three weeks’ time still in 13th place in the premier class championship on 72 points. He is now just 14 points out of the top 10 and will be looking to sign off on a high before his reported move to the BMW factory team in World Superbike Championship in 2027.

Brad Binder upbeat

“My weekend got a lot better from Saturday afternoon. I felt better in the sprint with used tires and in the race I knew I had to be clever and was kind to the tire…maybe a bit too much because I still felt grip at the end,” Binder told the KTM website.

“In general, I’m a bit happier than normal because I could push the bike more. It’s working the way I prefer.

“The last two GPs have been better – still not near the results I want but we’re making progress – so let’s keep going.”

Fernandez makes statement

Raul Fernandez stormed to victory at Silverstone to throw his name into the ring as a dark horse contender for the title. Jorge Martin (240 points) extended his lead at the top over team-mate Marco Bezzecchi (209) as the two factory Aprilia riders rounded out the podium on Sunday.

Fernandez’s Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate Ai Ogura, who failed to finish, is next on 203 points, followed by Marc Marquez (200), Fabio Di Giannantonio (199) and Fernandez (184).