PODCAST: BYD Atto2 moves goalposts as SA’s cheapest PHEV

SUV has pure electric range of 40km and goes on for 930km before recharging or refuelling.

The BYD Atto 2 this month became not only South Africa’s most affordable hybrid vehicle, but the cheapest plug-in hybrid (PHEV) at that.

Starting at R449 900 the SUV undercuts the HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) versions of the Chery Tiggo Cross and Toyota Corolla Cross. With the major difference being that a PHEV is capable of a genuine all-electric range, something the self-charging HEVs can’t boast.

The most affordable Corolla Cross HEV is the XS at R501 100 and while the Chery Tiggo Cross CSH starts with the Comfort at R439 900.

BYD Atto 2 makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the Atto 2. Road Test Editor Mark Jones tells us more about the ride itself after a short launch-drive around Johannesburg.

The Chinese manufacturer is the worlds biggest producer of new energy vehicles. Its famed Blade Battery technology features in the Atto 2 by virtue of a 7.85kWh battery that powers an electric motor paired with a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The system produces a combined total of 122kW of power and 300Nm of torque which goes to front wheels via CVT.

Plenty of range

BYD claims that the SUV has a pure electric range of 40km and that it will only sip 5.1 litres per 100km. This makes a total range of 930km possible on a full 45-litre tank and fully charged battery.

The BYD Atto 2 is jampacked with specification which includes 8.8-inch instrument cluster, 12.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50W wireless charger and 360-degree camera.

A comprehensive suite of advanced driving aids also comes standard.

For complete peace of mind, the SUV comes standard with a five-year/150 000km warranty, a four-year/60 000km service plan and also an eight-year battery warranty.