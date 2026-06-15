BYD joins compact SUV war with new fuel efficient Atto 2 DM-i

BYD has taken aim at the Toyota Corolla Cross and Chery Tiggo Cross with its new Atto 2 DM-i Plug-In Hybrid

BYD is not playing games. The world’s largest new energy vehicle manufacturer has its sights firmly set on being the biggest in South Africa too.

With an ever-growing product line-up and aggressive plans to expand its 40 dealers to 80 in the coming months, it is on track to become one of the bigger disruptors.

A full panoramic roof is available on the Dynamic. Picture: Supplied

Cheapest in South Africa

Case in point is the launch of their new Atto 2 DM-i, which lands as the country’s cheapest plug-in hybrid vehicle.

As a compact SUV, it might be operating in the most competitive segment in the market. But it’s a segment that brings volume and brand awareness to the roads.

South African customers get to choose between two derivatives: the well-equipped Atto 2 DM-i Comfort at R449 900 and full-house Atto 2 DM-i Dynamic at R489 900.

I will save you the trouble of looking it up. The cheapest Corolla Cross HEV is the XS at R501 100, while the Chery Tiggo Cross CSH starts with the Comfort at R439 900. But both these cars are hybrids and not a plug-in hybrid like the Atto 2 DM-i.

Interior is modern and sufficiently spacious for a compact SUV. Picture: Supplied

Smart styling

Styling wise it’s all here to see. Full LED headlights and full width LED taillights being the highlight. The BYD Atto 2 DM-i is a decent looking compact SUV in the same mould as almost all the other compact SUVs on offer today.

It is also packed with digital screens and tech on the inside. An 8.8-inch instrument cluster offers the driver all the info one could want on a cluster. While a 12.8-inch touchscreen is the home of the infotainment system.

As is the norm with these well priced Chinese offerings you also get the likes of:

Wireless Apple CarPlay;

Android Auto;

50W wireless charger;

And four USB-C ports.

Space inside the BYD Atto 2 DM-i is also well within acceptable limits for a compact SUV. The boot comes in at 425 litres; enough for a small family’s needs.

The BYD Atto 2 DM-i offers the full range of ADAS systems. Picture: Supplied

Safety

Where the vehicle scores highly again is on the safety front. A full suite of advanced driving aids can be found, including:

Driver, passenger and side airbags;

Vision assistance & 360 view camera;

Reversing camera;

ABS, ESC, IPB, TCS, EBD, CCS, HDC, FCW, ELKA;

Intelligent Cruise Control;

Down to automatic head lamps.

Performance

So, what does it drive like? The Atto 2 DM-i offers the latest in BYD’s Blade Battery technology and a 7.85kWh battery powers an electric motor that is paired with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The combined output is rated at 122kW of power and 300Nm of torque. Which is driven down to the front wheels via a CVT box. The numbers are pretty decent on paper. But to be blunt, it never quite feels like there is this sort of urge on tap when on the road.

Fuel consumption

Where the Atto 2 DM-i bounces back is with claimed fuel consumption. BYD says its vehicle should average 5.1 litres per 100km and achieve a pure electric range of 40km. This brings the maths to 930km on a 45-litre tank and a full battery.

We were only offered a very brief drive at the vehicle’s media launch event, and we look forward to spending some more time with the BYD Atto 2 DM-i as this will allow us to feel the vehicle out more and also to accurately comment on things like fuel consumption.

The rear of the BYD Atto 2 DM-i receives the same LED treatment. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

Atto 2 DM-i Comfort – R449 900

Atto 2 DMI-i Dynamic – R489 900

Both models are sold with a five-year/150 000km warranty, five-year/150 000km roadside assistance, a four-year/60 000km service plan, and an eight-year battery warranty.