BYD Atto 8 launches in South Africa

BYD are once again targeting the upper end of the market with the unveiling of their new, R1-million plus, seven-seater Atto 8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

The BYD Atto 8 is being offered in two distinct editions. A Premium (DM-i) and Performance (DM-p) derivative. The Premium lands at R1 059 000, and the Performance comes in at R1 259 000.

Now this is the part where I would normally tell you all about my drive and what I experienced at the media launch of this premium, high-performance SUV. But in a bizarre twist of events, we were only given a 5 km route to drive, in convoy, with a chaperone, in the suburbs, and at no faster than 60 km/h.

So, what I can tell you next is basically what is listed on paper for the BYD Atto 8. Hopefully we will be allocated a test unit in the coming weeks, and then we can bring you a proper driving impression a car like this deserves.

Power and efficiency

At the heart of these new models is BYD’s fifth-generation DM Super Hybrid Technology. A system that seamlessly blends electric efficiency with fuel-powered longevity.

Both derivatives are driven by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that is coupled to a battery that drives a single electric motor on the front wheels (Premium DM-i). Or a dual motor set-up that drives all four wheels (Performance DM-p).

PHEV charging offers electric only driving for maximum efficiency. Picture: Mark Jones

Premium (DM-i)

The Premium (DM-i) comes with a 19-kWh battery that offers up to 75 km of electric-only driving. While also producing a combined output of 205 kW of power and 390 Nm of torque. An overall fuel consumption of figure of 6.9-litres per 100 km and a range of 892 km is claimed.

Performance (DM-p)

The Performance (DM-p) comes with a bigger 35.6 kWh battery that offers up to 130 km of electric-only driving. Power and torque are substantially increased to 359 kW and 610 Nm. Here, an overall fuel consumption figure of 7.8 litres per 100 km and a range of 844 km are claimed.

The BYD Atto 8 offers a 15.6-inch infotainment display and 21-speaker high-fidelity audio system. Picture: Mark Jones

Interior

One thing you don’t need a drive to experience is the space available. The BYD Atto 8 is a large SUV with full seven-seat capability. All of which is complimented by the likes of:

A 15.6-inch infotainment display;

A 21-speaker high-fidelity audio system;

Level 2+ DiPilot 300 driver-assistance technology;

Leather upholstery;

Bamboo-wood trim;

21-inch wheels;

And a full 360-degree camera.

Steve Chang, Managing Director of BYD Auto South Africa, says, “The launch of the Atto 8 represents our commitment to delivering vehicles that truly meet the needs of South African drivers.”

“It combines innovation, space and performance in a way that feels both premium and accessible, whether you are navigating the city or travelling with family over long distances.”

“Technology also plays a central role in defining the Atto 8 experience. From its immersive sound system to its intelligent interface and connectivity features, the vehicle is designed to anticipate and respond to the needs of its occupants.”

The BYD Atto 8 offers attractive styling from any angle. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing

The BYD Atto 8 retails for a suggested starting price of R1 059 900 for the Premium edition, while the Performance edition is priced at R1 259 900.

Included in the price are a five-year / 100 000 km factory warranty, a five-year / 100 000 km maintenance plan, and an eight-year / 200 000 km battery warranty.