PODCAST: Changan Uni-S not just another typical Chinese SUV

Latest car from People's Republic banks on distinctive styling, class-leading specification and power.

The Changan Uni-S is the Chinese manufacturer’s latest local product.

Making sure it doesn’t get lost in the ever-increasing myriad of new Chinese SUVs, the Uni-S is hoping to bowl buyers over with its distinctive styling, class-leading specification and power.

Starting at a price of R389 900 for the base CS, it offers serious value for money, even undercutting most of its Chinese rivals.

Changan Uni-S makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we take a closer look at Mzansi’s latest SUV from the People’s Republic. Road Test Editor Mark Jones also discusses his recent launch drive.

All three derivatives of the Changan Uni-S feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The blown mill sends a very respectable 138kW of power and 300Nm of torque to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In CS trim, the Uni-S comes standard with multi-link independent rear suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED lighting with daytime running lights. Inside, it features 12.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats and automatic climate control with rear air vents.

Climbing the ladder

An electronic park brake, park video display, rear parking sensors, 540-degree panoramic camera system and cruise control is also part of the package.

In addition, the R429 900 CL model gets microfibre leather seats, electric driver seat adjustment, rain-sensing wipers, smart high-beam control and heated and folding mirrors.

Upgrading to the R469 900 also ensures the inclusion of 19-inch alloy wheels, electric passenger seat adjustment, driver seat memory with welcome function and electric sunroof with rain-sensing auto close. The Changan Uni-S also features an electric tailgate, eight-speaker sound system, auto tilt-down reverse mirrors and illuminated vanity mirrors.