Nissan’s incoming new Renault Duster twin spied for the first time

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

7 August 2025

02:25 pm

Rumoured to revive the Terrano name used on the first generation Duster, the newcomer will head a range of two Nissan-badged Renault products approved for South Africa.

First of Nissan's two Renault-based SUVs spied

The first of Nissan’s two new Renault SUVs, based on the Duster, has been spied undergoing testing. Image: Nissan

Only seen in teaser image form thus far, the first of Nissan’s two incoming new SUVs has been spotted undergoing testing in India ahead of its market arrival next year.

Nissan by Renault

Reported in May as having entered the pre-production phase, the newcomer will be based on sister brand Renault’s new Duster, and produced at the Chennai plant for the local and export markets.

The first of three Nissan-badged Renault models for India, the newcomer will ride on the same CMF-B platform as the Duster, and more than likely, have the same choice of engines.

ALSO READ: Making sense of Nissan-Renault’s SUVs heading to South Africa

Based on the images posted by Autocar India, the main differences will, seemingly, be limited to the exterior and interior, the former comprising a Nissan specific grille, as hinted by the original teaser image last year, and what appears to be model unique headlights and different wheel arches.

Nissan announces new products for South Africa
Teaser image of the first Renault-based new Nissan SUV. Image: Nissan

While no interior images were obtained, anticipated changes are likely to be minor.

Engine conundrum

Up front, the line-up of engines will mirror those of the Duster, though in accordance with the options available on the Dacia Duster in Europe, different in displacement and power.

Brand-new Renault Duster revealed
Dacia Duster lineage will have two additional models. Image: Dacia

As a comparison, the Dacia can be had with a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol or a self-charging 1.6-litre hybrid, while the Renault substitutes the latter with the normal 1.3-litre turbo-petrol co-developed with Daimler.

First of Nissan's two Renault-based SUVs spied
Renault-badged version of the Dacia Duster will soon wear the Nissan badge, once again. Image: Renault

In India, reports have alleged that Nissan could retain the Terrano name used on the rebadged first generation Duster, however, nothing has yet been approved.

Remaining pair

Besides the Duster, the new Boreal will also morph into a Nissan and debut next year with seven-seats below the X-Trail.

Dacia Bigster morphs into new Renault Boreal
Based on the Dacia Bigster, the Boreal will provide the base for the second new Nissan SUV. Image: Renault

Spun-off of the Dacia Bigster, both the Duster and Boreal models have been approved for South Africa, the former replacing the Qashqai, while the latter will take up station below the X-Trail instead of succeeding it.

Renault South Africa has since confirmed to iol.co.za that the Boreal is being investigated for South Africa in either 2026 or 2027.

“[These] products will be Nissan’s answer to the Chinese competition in South Africa. We believe [India] is a good source to bring competitive and technologically advanced response to the market,” Nissan Managing Director for South Africa and Independent African Markets, Maciej Klenkiewicz, told the media at the unveiling of the facelift Magnite in Cape Town last year.

Nissan staying in India as it prepares for new models
Nissan-badged Renault Triber has, for the moment, not been approved for South Africa. Image: Nissan

Not destined for South Africa, for now, the third model will be based on the Renault Triber and could serve as the spiritual replacement for the Livina/Grand Livina should sales receive approval.

More later

At its stands, the pair of SUVs has been confirmed, and with development in India still taking place, expect details and more spy images to gather throughout the remainder of 2025.

NOW READ: Indian pre-production of first South Africa-bound new Nissan starts

