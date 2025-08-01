Denza’s entry: Two additional models South Africa could get

For the moment, only one model as been confirmed. However, a likely expansion could potentially bring the brand's flagship MPV and SUV.

With its arrival in South Africa next year, BYD-owned Denza will become the 15th Chinese brand to have a local presence.

Joining a growing list

Debuting in early 2026 with the B5, a rebadged version of its Fangchengbao brand’s Bao 5 SUV based on the same platform as the BYD Shark bakkie, the arrival of Denza will follow those of its parent company, as well as the current marques from the People’s Republic:

BAIC;

Chery;

Dayun;

Dongfeng;

Foton;

GAC;

GWM Haval;

JAC;

Jaecoo;

Jetour;

LDV;

MG; and

Omoda

In addition, further arrivals from Changan and Deepal, as well as the pending return of Geely and JMC will bump the number to 19 before the end of the year.

Arriving next

A joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz started 15 years ago, but wholly owned by BYD since last year, the global Denza range consists of five products motivated either by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or all-electric powertrain.

In addition to the Fangchengbao Bao 8 possibly making landfall as the Denza B8 to rival the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Scorpio-N as well, in-house Denza options could include the PHEV versions of the D9 MPV and the N9 SUV.

As a result of BYD marketing the Seal locally, the Z9 sedan and its Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo-inspired Z9 GT fastback estate are not expected to be offered, with the same likely to apply to the all-electric N7 crossover.

D9

The oldest model in Denza’s product range, having debuted three years ago, the Kia Carnival-rivalling D9 comes in both PHEV and electric guises, with the former presenting the best option in the case of sales being approved for South Africa.

On sale since the end of last year in Thailand, thus making it available with right-hand-drive, the D9 has measurements of 5 250mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 110mm, height of 1 920mm and width of 1 950mm.

The recipient of a mid-life refresh last year in preparation for its Thai debut, the D9 in China comes with seven seats. However, an ultra-luxurious four-seater, called the Pioneer, can be had in which the centre row makes way for a bulkhead partition with an integrated screen.

If approved for South Africa, the D9 will take aim at the Kia Carnival. Picture: paultan.org

In addition, a console separates the pair of captain’s style chairs, complete with an integrated tablet-style display, storage areas and an upper cooled storage hold.

The seats, meanwhile, are electric and feature ventilation, heating and massaging functions.

Based on BYD’s DM-i platform made specifically for plug-in hybrids, the D9’s choice of power units comprises two options, both modelled around a turbocharged 1.5 litre petrol engine.

Interior is headlined by no less than three displays. Picture: Denza China

In the first instance, the petrol’s 102kW is backed up by a 20.3kWh Blade battery pack powering a single 170kW electric motor.

Combined, the system produces 221kW and allows for an all-electric range of 103 km based on China’s CLTC measurements.

Unofficially called the “long range” option, the second variant involves a 40kWh battery with the same electric motor and outputs, but an EV-only range of 200km.

The top-spec Pioneer comes standard with four seats and a massive rear display integrated into a partition behind the front seats. Picture: Denza China

Combined with the petrol engine, the “long range” has a claimed distance of 1 050km versus the “standard’s” 970km.

Serving as the range’s flagship, the all-wheel-drive D9 adds a second 45kW electric motor to the front axle for a total output of 299kW. The claimed electric range is 180km and the combined is 980km.

Pricing in China kicks-off at 339 800 yuan, which amounts to R852 594 when directly converted and without taxes.

N9

Revealed at the end of last year, the N9 not only serves as Denza’s flagship SUV, but also its most powerful plug-in hybrid product.

The tri-electric motor N9 heads Denza’s SUV range. Picture: Denza China

Utilising a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, in addition to being inclusive of BYD’s latest LiDAR system, the N9 rides on its parent company’s latest e-Platform 3.0 with dimensions of 5 258mm in length, a wheelbase of 3 125mm, width of 2 030mm and height of 1 830mm.

Reportedly equipped with a crab walking function as well as a tank-style turn, N9 combines BYD’s 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 46.9 kWh Blade battery powering no less than three electric motors.

As with the D9, the N9’s interior is dominated by three displays. Picture: Denza China

In total, this amounts to 680kW, a reported top speed of 23 km/h, according to carnewschina.com, and an electric-only range of 202km. The combined is 1 302km.

On the spec front, the N9 sports a Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen, a 26-speaker sound system, a 17.3 inch flip-down screen, refrigerated second-row centre console, a 3.2m3 panoramic glass roof, electric, cooled, heated and massaging second-row, and Nappa leather upholstery.

N9 comes equipped with a 2.5K 17.1-inch flip-down display. Picture: Denza China

As standard, Denza has fitted the N9 with three displays: a 13.2 inch instrument cluster, a 17.3 inch infotainment and a 13.2 inch on the passenger side.

Pricing in China kicks-off at 389 800 yuan, which amounts to R977 660 in directly converted form and without taxes.

More later

For the moment, none of the models mentioned have received approval and as mentioned, expect final confirmation to only emerge at the end of the year or before Denza’s official product launch next year.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and autohome.com.cn.

