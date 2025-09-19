BYD Dolphin Surf geared to make waves as SA’s cheapest EV

Coming in at well under R400 000, this electric car is set to make a splash.

BYD has caused somewhat of a ruckus in South Africa by launching the country’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV). The BYD Dolphin Surf comes in at R339 900 for the Comfort derivative and R389 900 for the Dynamic derivative.

By keeping the launch price comfortably under R400 000, the BYD Dolphin Surf represents a game-changing step toward making eco-conscious driving accessible to more South Africans than ever before.

The launch of the Dolphin Surf marks a pivotal moment for the local EV landscape, as it addresses the key barriers of price and accessibility that have previously limited market growth. With its combination of a competitive price point, practical design, and advanced features, the BYD Dolphin Surf promises to bring a new wave of drivers into EV segment.

Ultimate urban car

The BYD Dolphin Surf is said to be designed as the ultimate urban car – compact, stylish, and perfectly suited for navigating busy city streets with ease. Measuring only 3 925mm in length, it offers a practical and spacious interior, making it a hard to resist option for a wide range of buyers, from young professionals to families and entrepreneurs.

The Dolphin Surf EV features BYD’s revolutionary Blade Battery, renowned globally for its safety, durability and performance. The car comes with a choice of two battery options: a 30kWh unit in the Comfort providing 232km of range and 55kW of power. And a 38.8kWh unit in the Dynamic offering the same 55kW of power but with an extended claimed range of 295km.

The BYD Dolphin Surf comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment system. Picture: Supplied

Adding to its modern appeal of the BYD Dolphin Surf is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. This allows the car to act as a mobile power source for external devices.

Inside, the user-centric cabin features the BYD signature 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as an intuitive voice command system activated by saying “Hi BYD”.

BYD Dolphin Surf big on safety

The BYD Dolphin Surf has achieved a maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, setting a new benchmark in its class. As the only compact EV in its range to secure this recognition, the Dolphin Surf offers exceptional protection for both adults and children, alongside advanced safety-assist systems that ensure peace of mind on every journey.

“The BYD Dolphin Surf represents our belief that sustainable mobility shouldn’t be out of reach, it should be an exciting, everyday reality for real people, in real cities, living real lives,” says Ming Xing, BYD brand and marketing manager.

“Whether you’re navigating the busy streets of Joburg, heading down to Cape Town’s seaside, or making the morning school run in Durban, the Dolphin Surf is designed for your life – quiet, smooth, and kind to the planet.”