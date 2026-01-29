What to expect? Chery-owned iCaur officially launching in May

The brand will, initially, have two fully electric models, followed by a pair of range-extending EVs at a later stage.

Having previewed two of its incoming three models at last year’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring, iCaur has provided more details of its pending product launch.

Three models coming

Renamed iCaur from iCar, but pronounced the same, the off-road focused new energy vehicle division of Chery will debut with two products, the V23 and 03T, in May.

Towards the end of the year, a range-extending version of the 03T will become available, followed at some stage by the recently launched, in China, range-extending V27.

Starting out, the brand will distribute its products from 20 dealerships, before expanding to 25 by the end of the year.

As with sister Chery-owned brand Omoda & Jaecoo, iCaur will be a separate entity from Chery with its own unique dealer signature and network.

Model range

03T

Still to be officially detailed, the 03T, an updated version of the regular 03 that launched iCar in 2023, will produce a reported 185 kW and have a range of around 500 km.

iCaur 03T made its first public showing at last year’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring. Image: Charl Bosch

Originally meant for Jaecoo as the J6 before the decision to launch iCaur in South Africa received approval, the 03T will, seemingly, have both single-motor and dual-motor electric powerplants when it goes on-sale.

At present, details about the range-extending variant remains under wraps, however, expect primary motivation for an electric motor, with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine serving as a generator.

V23

Described as an aesthetic tribute to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and Defender 110 instead of a copy, the V23 will debut at the same time as the 03T.

V23’s rear-end styling is a clear nod to that of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Image: Charl Bosch

Measuring 4 220 mm long, 1 915 mm wide and 1 845 mm tall, the V23 has a wheelbase of 2 735 mm and claimed ground clearance of 200 mm.

Seemingly, it will have to battery pack options; a 59.9-kWh cell powering a single 100kW/180Nm electric motor on the rear axle, and an 81.7-kWh that makes the same power. The claimed ranges are 550 km and 401 km respectively.

Interior borrows more than a few traits from the Ineos Grenadier. Image: Charl Bosch

In dual-motor configuration, and with the latter battery pack featuring, outputs increase to 155kW/292Nm. The claimed range is 501 km.

V27

Soon to go on-sale in China, the V27, which borrows styling from the Land Cruiser 70-series and Isuzu Trooper, combines the 1.5-litre engine with a 34.3-kWh electric motor.

A local launch date for the range-extending V27 is still to be set. Image: Charl Bosch

Similar to the range-extending 03T, the combustion engine only charges the battery, but in combined form, develops 184 kW.

Adding a second electric motor, though, results in a combined output of 335 kW, and a claimed 210 km electric-only range based on China’s CLTC testing cycle.

Watch this space

As mentioned, expect more details, including price, to be only be announced either before or at the brand’s market launch in May.

