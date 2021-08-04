Jaco van der Merwe
Head of Motoring
5 minute read
4 Aug 2021
8:29 am
Premium
Premium | Road Tests

Can Audi RS Q8 rattle BMW and Mercedes-AMG’s cages?

Jaco van der Merwe

Fastest SUV in Ingolstadt’s stable until very recently held a distinguished record around the Nürburgring.

RS Q8 looks menacing in Dragon Orange
Car makers like to play model ping pong, constantly either creating something new or following closely behind their competitor. A perfect example of this is the Audi RS Q8. Over the last few decades, SUVs have become the preferred choice for car buyers the world over, with manufacturers exploring every inch of space within the body style. Whether it’s going bigger or smaller or crossing over with a hatchback or coupe, carmakers are ready to pounce at every available opportunity. And just like in the case of any other body style, bragging rights for who can build the fastest SUV...

