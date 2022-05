The iconic Volkswagen Kombi is an all-time South African favourite. But starting at a price of R780 000 these days, it is not exactly a people mover that’s freely within people’s reach. But there is good news for those on a tighter budget. VW’s popular multipurpose vehicle, the Caddy, offers an attractive and affordable alternative to the ever-popular, albeit smaller and with less ground clearance, but more affordable. Shared platform VW rolled out the fifth generation of the Caddy, which shares the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform with the Golf 8, earlier this year, with a range consisting of no...

The iconic Volkswagen Kombi is an all-time South African favourite. But starting at a price of R780 000 these days, it is not exactly a people mover that’s freely within people’s reach.

But there is good news for those on a tighter budget. VW’s popular multipurpose vehicle, the Caddy, offers an attractive and affordable alternative to the ever-popular, albeit smaller and with less ground clearance, but more affordable.

Shared platform

VW rolled out the fifth generation of the Caddy, which shares the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform with the Golf 8, earlier this year, with a range consisting of no less than nine derivatives.

Over the past week, we got to sample the model called the VW Caddy Maxi, priced at R600,100. The model was available on the fourth generation, but its new MQB underpinnings enable it to be a seriously attractive leisure option.

The VW Caddy Maxi rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The best description for the Caddy Maxi would be that it is a mini-Kombi. Now things get a bit tricky with the use of the word Kombi, as the Caddy also offers a Kombi which acts as the middle man between the passenger-focussed VW Caddy and commercially orientated Caddy Cargo.

But the mini-Kombi I’m referring to is the Kombi Kombi. Or officially, the Transporter 6.1 Kombi which is traditionally also referred to as the Volksiebus.

The entry level passenger Caddy with the short wheelbase, which measures at 2 755 mm, does offer an optional seven-seat configuration. Its levels of comfort and space in the rear are limited.

Space galore in VW Caddy Maxi

This is where the VW Caddy Maxi comes in. Like the beloved Volksiebus, it is a proper people mover. Featuring a 215 mm longer wheelbase as its junior sibling at 2 970 mm, the Caddy Maxi comes standard with seven seats.

The second-row bench offers seating for three with a 60/40 split of which the back rests can be folded down. The whole second row can also be folded up and tucked behind the front seats.

The third row offers two seats of which the backrest of each can fold down individually, offering a variety of configurations. Alternatively, they can be completely removed.

Just by folding down all the back rests of the five rear seats, we were able to fit a single bed base set. The loading and unloading were considerably eased by virtue of the large tailgate and access through both sliding side doors.

Open wide. The large tailgate ensures cargo can be loaded with ease.

Where the Kombi-like convenience is probably felt the most, is the ability of the VW Caddy Maxi to carry a combination of passengers and luggage or cargo. And a lot of each.

With all seven seats up and occupied, the boot offers 446-litres of space. With the second row folded up and third row removed, more than three cubic metres are available.

Unlike the ageing Kombi, the Caddy Maxi offers two Type C USB ports for rear passengers, a magnitude of cup holders, storage space and second row air vents, although the latter is strangely absent in the third row.

VW Caddy diesel power

Another highlight of the VW Caddy Maxi is its peach of a powertrain. The tried and trusted 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill produces 81 kW of power and a healthy 300 Nm of torque which is available from 1 500 to 2 500 rpm.

It is mated to a slick six-speed manual gearbox – the only transmission option on the entire range- which sends the power to the front wheels.

Quick the Caddy Maxi is not, but the power to weight ratio I a perfect balance. It claimed 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 12.8 seconds is in line with that of the average fastest double bakkie, which is more than adequate for anyone’s daily needs.

Volkswagen claims fuel consumption of 5.5 L/100 km is possible and we believe that a number somewhere in the mid-six range is highly possible with mindful driving.

We achieved 7.7 L/100 km over 508km, but must admit that no attempt was made to drive economically and almost all the driving took place in city traffic.

Smooth operator

The steering feels light and together with the smooth gearbox, easy to operate clutch and low-down torque the VW Caddy Maxi is a pleasure to drive.

Blessed with a magnitude of creature comforts the Caddy Maxi is most certainly not. But like in typical Kombi style, its basic specification level keeps it humble and gives it honest appeal.

What it does come standard with, are a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and two front Type C USBs, reverse camera with parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, multifunction steering wheel and automatic lights. Elbow grease is required for adjusting the seats and opening the sliding doors and tailgate.

The cabin of the VW Caddy is simplistic and stylish.

Exterior features include LED head and taillights, body-coloured bumpers, black roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Our test unit, which was clad is head-turning Copper Bronze metallic paint, was also fitted with the optional removable trailer hitch and trailer maneuvering system with Park Assist.

Conclusion

The VW Caddy Maxi is a great alternative to an SUV, which features almost all the benefits of a van at a more affordable price. It offers Volkswagen quality, a great engine, heaps of versatility and good old driving pleasure.

The Caddy Maxi is sold standard with a three-year/120 000 km warranty.

