Returning Changan prices affordable Alsvin sedan

Alsvin opens Changan's product range with a choice of two models powered by different engine options.

Having officially launched its operations in South Africa last week, Saudi Arabian importer Jameel Motors has released full pricing and specification details of the returning brand Changan’s new Alsvin sedan.

What is it?

A model available globally since 2017, the Alsvin not only becomes the entry-level model in Changan’s product range, but also its only sedan, serving as the direct rival to Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas, and Suzuki DZire.

Aesthetically similar to a past-generation Toyota Corolla, the Alsvin measures 4 390mm long, 1 725mm wide, 1 490mm tall and 2 535mm long on the wheelbase front.

The claimed boot space is 390 litres.

Two powertrains

For South Africa, a pair of derivatives have been settled upon, both with different engines and gearbox options.

Alsvin has been around since 2017 and has been a massive success in Pakistan. Picture: Changan

Starting the range off, the CS uses a normally aspirated 1.4-litre petrol engine producing 74kW/135Nm. The only available transmission is a five-speed manual.

By comparison, the CE pairs a five-speed dual-clutch to an atmospheric 1.5-litre petrol developing 78kW/145Nm.

Spec

In terms of spec, the CS gets the following as standard:

A seven-inch infotainment system with voice recognition and Bluetooth is standard on both variants; however, no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is offered. Picture: Changan

body coloured bumpers and door handles;

15-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

multi-function steering wheel;

height-adjustable steering column;

front armrest;

height-adjustable front seats;

dual USB ports;

four-speaker sound system;

air-conditioning;

electric windows;

seven-inch infotainment system;

electric mirrors;

reverse camera;

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS

Upping the ante, the CE gains a tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-on/off headlights, cruise control, and a sunroof.

Colours and price

In total, the Alsvin has three colour options: Stellar White, Galaxy Black and Lunar Silver.

Standard on both variants is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, with the CE also boasting a five-year/75 000km service available as an option on the CS.

Alsvin 1.5 CS – R238 000

Alsvin 1.5 CE DCT – R271 200

