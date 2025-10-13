First batch of Changan and Deepal models dock in South Africa

Initially, Changan will have three combustion engine products and Deepal a single EV.

Having brought the first homologated models to South Africa in July, Changan and Deepal importer, Jameel Motors, has confirmed the arrival of the first shipment of models ahead of the brands’ formal launch later this month.

Four models initially

In a statement on Monday, the Saudi Arabian-based firm, which will import the pair of brands under the Jameel Motors South Africa banner, said the first consignment arrived at the port of Durban on 6 October comprising three Changans and a single Deepal.

Its entry into the local market announced in March, the initial models, under Changan, will comprise the Alsvin sedan, the CS75 SUV, the Hunter bakkie and, on the Deepsal side, the all-electric S07.

More to come

The onset of 2026 will see the arrival of four more Changan products, one being the range extending electric K50 Hunter bakkie, and a further pair of Deepal products.

“By leveraging Jameel Motors’ extensive experience and Changan Automobile’s renowned focus on safety, quality, and technology, I believe we can effectively meet the diverse automotive demands of South African drivers and deliver a positive market experience,” Jameel Motors South Africa Country Manager, Marinus Venter, said at the March confirmation discussion.

In a later statement to The Citizen about the mentioned homologated models, Venter added, “this is more than a shipment; it marks the start of a legacy we are building with Changan – one rooted in trusted reliability and bold innovation.

“These first vehicles are now en-route to complete the homologation process, bringing us one step closer to delivering exceptional value and advanced mobility to South African drivers”.

Premiering on 24 October, exact details of the respective products, and pricing, are only expected then.

