Motoring

Home » Motoring

BYD Sealion 5 migrating to South Africa in November

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

30 October 2025

09:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Sealion 5 will be positioned between the all-electric Dolphin and Sealion 6 in BYD's product portfolio.

BYD Sealion 5 coming to South Africa in November

Sealion 5 debuted in China last year. Image: BYD via carnewschina.com

BYD has confirmed that the second plug-in hybrid SUV under its Ocean series, the Sealion 5, will be debuting in South Africa next month as a more affordable alternative to the step-up Sealion 6.

On-sale since the end of last year in China, the Sealion 5 is a close relation to the model sold under the same name in Australia, but which carries the Song Plus name in its home market as part of the Dynasty range of products.

Dimensions

Based on BYD’s DM-i 5.0 platform, which has been designed to support plug-in hybrid capability from the start, the Sealion 5 measures 4 710 mm long, 1 880 mm wide and 1 720 mm high.

ALSO READ: BYD Sealion 7 priced as brand’s new flagship EV crossover

Its wheelbase stretching 2 712 mm, the Sealion 5 is, therefore, 65 mm shorter, 10 mm narrower and 50 mm lower than the Sealion 6, with its wheelbase reduced by 53 mm.

Electrified 1.5

Soon to also go on-sale in Australia, the Sealion 5 offers a choice of two powertrains, both modelled around BYD’s 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine.

The first option involves the engine, which produces 74kW/126Nm on its own, being mated to a 12.9-kWh Blade battery pack powering a single 120kW/210Nm electric motor.

BYD Sealion 5 coming to South Africa in November
Sealion 5 will become BYD’s most affordable plug-in hybrid in South Africa when it goes on-sale. Image: BYD via carnewschina.com

As an alternative, the second option involves the same engine and electric motor, but with an 18.3-kWh Blade battery.

For the moment, no combined power outputs are known, though BYD claims an all-electric range of 75 km for the former and 115 km for the latter based on China’s CLTC measurements.

Expected spec

While final specification is also still to be revealed, expect the Sealion 5 to offer BYD’s rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system, an electric tailgate, heated and ventilated electric front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and LED headlights as standard features.

RELATED ARTICLES

BYD Sealion 5 coming to South Africa in November
Interior will again be highlighted by the rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system. Image: BYD via carnewschina.com

Also expected is the brand’s latest safety systems complete with Adaptive Cruise Control, 12 cameras and sensors, and five radar scanners.

More soon

As for pricing, the Sealion 5 will be positioned between the Dolphin and Sealion 6, the top-spec version of the former stickered at R599 900, and the entry-level variant of the latter at R639 900.

Aside from the Sealion 5, BYD is also still to approve the Sealion 8 for South Africa as its new flagship above the all-electric Sealion 7.

Additional information and images from carnewschina.com.

ALSO READ: Plug-in hybrid BYD Sealion 6 lands in South Africa

Read more on these topics

Motoring News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News How RAF’s own decisions drove it into crisis
South Africa Environmentalists want reparations from Bill Gates over foundation’s African projects
News Mokoena denies dispatching more than two Hawks members to Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s house
Crime Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now