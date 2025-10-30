BYD Sealion 5 migrating to South Africa in November

Sealion 5 will be positioned between the all-electric Dolphin and Sealion 6 in BYD's product portfolio.

BYD has confirmed that the second plug-in hybrid SUV under its Ocean series, the Sealion 5, will be debuting in South Africa next month as a more affordable alternative to the step-up Sealion 6.

On-sale since the end of last year in China, the Sealion 5 is a close relation to the model sold under the same name in Australia, but which carries the Song Plus name in its home market as part of the Dynasty range of products.

Dimensions

Based on BYD’s DM-i 5.0 platform, which has been designed to support plug-in hybrid capability from the start, the Sealion 5 measures 4 710 mm long, 1 880 mm wide and 1 720 mm high.

Its wheelbase stretching 2 712 mm, the Sealion 5 is, therefore, 65 mm shorter, 10 mm narrower and 50 mm lower than the Sealion 6, with its wheelbase reduced by 53 mm.

Electrified 1.5

Soon to also go on-sale in Australia, the Sealion 5 offers a choice of two powertrains, both modelled around BYD’s 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine.

The first option involves the engine, which produces 74kW/126Nm on its own, being mated to a 12.9-kWh Blade battery pack powering a single 120kW/210Nm electric motor.

Sealion 5 will become BYD’s most affordable plug-in hybrid in South Africa when it goes on-sale. Image: BYD via carnewschina.com

As an alternative, the second option involves the same engine and electric motor, but with an 18.3-kWh Blade battery.

For the moment, no combined power outputs are known, though BYD claims an all-electric range of 75 km for the former and 115 km for the latter based on China’s CLTC measurements.

Expected spec

While final specification is also still to be revealed, expect the Sealion 5 to offer BYD’s rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system, an electric tailgate, heated and ventilated electric front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and LED headlights as standard features.

Interior will again be highlighted by the rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system. Image: BYD via carnewschina.com

Also expected is the brand’s latest safety systems complete with Adaptive Cruise Control, 12 cameras and sensors, and five radar scanners.

More soon

As for pricing, the Sealion 5 will be positioned between the Dolphin and Sealion 6, the top-spec version of the former stickered at R599 900, and the entry-level variant of the latter at R639 900.

Aside from the Sealion 5, BYD is also still to approve the Sealion 8 for South Africa as its new flagship above the all-electric Sealion 7.

Additional information and images from carnewschina.com.

