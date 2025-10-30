Motoring

Range-extending electric Changan Hunter bakkie officially priced

By Mark Jones

30 October 2025

The sibling of the Peugoet Landtrek becomes South Africa's first range-extending electric bakkie.

Changan Hunter REEV priced in South Africa

The cousin of the Peugeot Landtrek, the Hunter REEV represents a bakkie first for South Africa. Picture: Changan

The Changan Hunter REEV, the world’s first range extending electric bakkie, has just been introduced into the South African market priced at R799 900.

Spec

Known as the Hunter K50 in China, the sibling of the Peugeot Landtrek not only has a unique frontal appearance, but also a radically different interior that has little in common design-wise.

Furnished with a model specific dashboard, centre console and steering wheel, the Hunter REEV’s notable standard items comprise a surround-view camera system, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control and 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

Changan Hunter REEV priced in South Africa
Apart from the Changan badge on the tailgate, the Hunter REEV’s rear facia design is otherwise little changed from that of the Landtrek. Picture: Changan

Also standard is Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Hill Descent Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

REEV power

The Hunter’s main attraction though is its range-extending powertrain, which involves a 31.2-kWh battery pack and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Changan Hunter REEV priced in South Africa
Interior represents a massive departure from that of the Landtrek. Picture: Changan

Whereas main propulsion is provided by the battery that powers two electric motors, the engine mainly serves as a generator to charge and sometimes provide traction to the drive wheels.

The result is a combined output of 200kW/470Nm, which allows for an electric-only range of 131km. As standard, drive is routed to all four wheels.

Warranty

Now available as the flagship above the regular diesel-engine Hunter, the REEV’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km maintenance plan as standard.

