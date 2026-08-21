‘Chana Star’ set for comeback under Changan Commercial banner

Exact details of the model range, including pricing, will be announced in due course.

Changan importer, Jameel Motors, has announced the return of the once-popular Star range of light-duty trucks and vans as part of the renamed Changan Commercial vehicle range.

Reputation speaks

One of the first Chinese brands to launch in South Africa more than two decades ago, the initial Changan Star range spanned two generations, resulting in single, cab-and-a-half and double cab versions of the bakkie, the Rainbow panel van and the more powerful Maxi Star bakkie.

Marketed under the Chana name, the first generation merely rated as a rebadged version of the tenth iteration Suzuki Carry, while the latter versions were slightly more specific to Changan.

At the time, all models utilised either a 1.0 or 1.3-litre normally aspirated petrol paired driving the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

At present…

Reported to have sold 8 456 units between its launch in 2006 and market departure six years later, the current Star, known as the Star 5 in China, dates from 2012, but has undergone several upgrades since then both externally and inside.

Accordingly, the present line-up still has the 1.0-litre engine, but no longer the 1.3, which bowed out at the time of the Star’s debut in favour of a Changan reworked version of Suzuki’s 1.2-litre K12B unit known as EA12.

The latter, as a result of Suzuki having had a joint venture with Changan under the Changan Suzuki banner, which dissolved in 2018, both power units are still paired to the mentioned manual transmission only.

A line up of five

While launch details are still unknown, Jameel Motors’ official teaser image shows at least five variants being readied: a single and double cab bakkie, panel van, a people mover and a single chassis cab.

“Chana built a strong reputation in South Africa as a trusted partner for small and medium-sized enterprises,” Jameel Motors South Africa Manager, Marinus Venter, said in a statement.

“With Changan Commercial, we are building on that legacy by reintroducing a product that is proven, trusted and ready to support a new generation of South African businesses”.

Stay tuned

The statement further mentions that all models will be backed by a five-year/200 000 km warranty and “supported by an expanding dealer and aftersales network to ensure access to parts, service and support nationwide”.

At present, no pricing details are known. However, expect more to be announced soon.