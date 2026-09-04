Changan selectively details hybrid Uni-S ahead of November launch

Uni-S HEV will have a choice of two trim levels and, as per its name, utilise a self-charging hybrid powertrain.

Officially revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show in China towards the end of last month, Changan provided the first glimpse on South African soil of the Uni-S hybrid at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last weekend.

Launch time confirmed

Joining upmarket sister brand Deepal, who unveiled the range-extending S05 at the same event, the Uni-S HEV will go on-sale in November, with pricing to be announced then.

Appearing near identical to the combustion engine model, which carries the CS55 Plus moniker in China, the HEV’s main differentiating factor, externally, is the HEV badge on its tailgate.

Two trim levels

At the same time, Changan importer, Jameel Motors, also confirmed that unlike the petrol-powered Uni-S, the hybrid will only have two trim levels instead of three.

Depicted flagship CE variant gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

As such, the entry-level CS grade is omitted, leaving the CL as the base variant and the CE as the flagship.

Blue Whale hybrid

Underpinned by the same platform as the combustion model, the HEV’s main drawing card resides up front where the turbocharged 1.5-litre Blue Whale engine has been paired with an electric motor and battery pack.

Whereas the engine develops 138kW/300Nm in the normal Uni-S, in the hybrid, it has been detuned to 110kW/220Nm.

Self-charging Blue Whale hybrid powertrain produces a combined 180 kW. Picture: Charl Bosch

Combined, though, with the 1.74-kWh battery pack and electric motor developing 166kW/290N, the entire setup outputs a combined 180 kW.

Sending this to the front wheels falls to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) in place of the petrol’s seven-speed dual-clutch.

According to Changan, the HEV will consume unleaded at a rate of four-litres per 100 km versus its sibling’s seven-litres per 100 km.

Spec

Despite sales only starting in November, the following specification items were confirmed:

12.8-inch infotainment system;

heated and ventilated front seats;

micro-fibre leather upholstery;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six airbags;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist

All models are fitted as standard with a 12.8-inch infotainment display, though on the CE is privy to a wireless smartphone charging pad and a panoramic sunroof. Picture: Charl Bosch

Standard on the CE are 19-inch alloy wheels in place of the CL’s 18-inches, a wireless smartphone charging pad, an eight-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof and the following:

rain sense wipers;

dual-zone climate control;

ambient lighting;

electric tailgate;

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Colours

In total, five colours have been confirmed:

white;

black;

Shadow Grey;

Putty Grey;

Fluorite Grey

Buyers will also have a choice of two interior colours regardless of the trim level, black or red.

Pricing later

For now, pricing of the Uni-S HEV is unknown, however, expect a considerable premium given the petrol CS’ R429 900 sticker and the CE’s R469 900.

Changan has, nonetheless, confirmed that the HEV’s eventual price tag will include a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.