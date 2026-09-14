Changan Star commercial range returns priced from below R190 000

Revived line-up spans five models, all with a single drivetrain option, more specification than the erstwhile Chana Star range.

Having announced the return of the Star range of light commercial vehicles last month, Changan importer, Jameel Motors, has now confirmed pricing of the five-model range under the new Changan Commercial banner.

Five variants

Returning after more than a decade’s absence, the line-up retains the Star moniker, but now as Changan rather than Chana as previously.

Range starts with the single cab. Picture: Changan

Again based on the Star 5 that debuted in China in 2012, but which has been updated since then, the line-up for South Africa spans five models:

single cab dropside;

double cab dropside;

box van;

panel van;

passenger van.

One drivetrain

Unlike its predecessor, which offered a choice of two powerplants, Changan has opted for a single this time, the reworked Suzuki-derived 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 72kW/119Nm.

Both single and double cabs have a dropside body as standard. Picture: Changan

As before, though, drive is routed to the rear wheels only through a five-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.5L/100km for the bakkie pair and the box van, and 7.1L/100km for the panel van and passenger van.

Payload

Designed as a workhorse, Changan claims a payload of 1 090kg for the single cab and 1 070kg for the double cab, with the panel van rated to haul 710kg.

Dropside double cab has a 1 070kg payload rating. Picture: Changan

The box van, meanwhile, can support up to 985kg while the passenger carries provides seating for seven.

Spec

Compared to the original Star, Jameel Motors has added more specification features, which, however, vary depending on the model.

All variants feature air-conditioning and a basic sounds system with USB. Picture: Changan

All variants get 14-inch steel wheels, projector-type halogen headlights, cloth-trimmed seats, air-conditioning, power steering and basic audio system with USB and aux inputs.

For the bakkie pair, fog lamps and body coloured bumpers are included, along with electric windows.

Passenger van provides seating for up to seven occupants. Picture: Changan

Unique to the double cab and passenger van are reclining front seats, with rear air-conditioning vents featuring on the passenger van and central locking on the double cab only.

Panel van has a payload of 710 kg. Picture: Changan

Based on the provided images and press materials, none of the Star models, as before, are equipped with airbags or anti-lock brakes as a result of having been devised as commercial vehicles.

Price

Now available, all Star models are covered by a five-year/200 000km warranty, with a service or maintenance plan being a cost option.