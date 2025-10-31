Range completed as Changan puts price on diesel Hunter bakkie

Twin of the Peugeot Landtrek slots in below the range-extending Hunter REEV.

Saudi Arabian importer, Jameel Motors, has completed its product roll-out for South Africa for now by revealing price and specification details of the diesel-powered Changan Hunter.

Where it started

The sibling of the range-extending Hunter REEV, the combustion Hunter rates as the model that provides the base for the Peugeot Landtrek, as well as the Mexican Ram 1200 and South American Fiat Titano.

Compared to the Landtrek though, the Hunter, which also wore the Kaicene F70 name in China, has a different front facia design, but keeps the same rear-end styling with the only difference being the Changan lettering on the tailgate.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Hunter measures 5 330 mm long, 1 930 mm wide and 1 875 mm tall, with its wheelbase stretching 3 180 mm.

Rear facia, besides the Changan decal across the tailgate, has been carried over otherwise largely unchanged from the Peugeot Landtrek. Image: Changan

Offering 226 mm of ground clearance, the Hunter has a payload of 1 000 kg for two-wheel drive models and 1 100 kg for four-wheel drives, and a loadbed length of 1 520 mm long, 1 520 mm wide and 500 mm tall.

Single powerunit

Up front, the Hunter eschews the Landtrek’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel for a 2.0-litre oil-burner, however, power and torque figures are the same at 110kW/350Nm.

On two-wheel-drive models, a six-speed manual sends torque to the rear axle, while four-wheel drive variants are fitted with a six-speed automatic.

Spec

Similar to the CS75 Pro and Alsvin, the Hunter has two trim level designations: the two-wheel-drive wearing the CS moniker and the four-wheel drive the CE.

In terms of the specification front, the CS has the following as standard:

17-inch alloy wheels;

alloy side-steps;

LED daytime running lights;

roof rails;

electric mirrors;

fabric upholstery;

electric windows;

10-inch infotainment system;

three USB ports;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

four-speaker sound system;

rear air-conditioning vents;

four airbags;

cruise control;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

Electronic Stability Program;

Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control

Besides the Changan script on the steering wheel, the interior is otherwise identical to that of the Peugeot Landtrek. Image: Changan

In addition to a locking rear differential, the four-wheel drive CE swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys, the fabric upholstery for imitation leather, and the four-speaker audio system for a six-speaker.

Further items not offered on the two-wheel drive is:

chrome door handles;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

electric front seats;

rain sense wipers;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s seat;

six airbags;

loadbed light

Colours and price

On the colour front, the Hunter can be specified in one of five hues: red, Stellar White, Metallic Grey, Lunar Silver and Electric Blue.

Included in both models’ price tag is a five-year/150 000 km with a five-year/90 000 km service plan being standard on the CE and optional on the CS.

Hunter 2.0 TD CS – R449 900

Hunter 2.0 TD CE 4×4 AT – R569 900

