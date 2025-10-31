EV onslaught continues as Changan prices futuristic Deepal S07

Brand's new energy vehicle division will grow by a further two models in 2026.

Set to bolster its line-up with two further models next year, Saudi Arabian importer, Jameel Motors, has released pricing details of Changan-owned Deepal’s first electric vehicle in South Africa, the S07.

Dimensions

A brand established eight years ago as Changan’s new energy vehicle division, the S07 arrives in South Africa two years after its global reveal and less than 12 months after receiving several updates in China.

ALSO READ: First batch of Changan and Deepal models dock in South Africa

Offered as a solitary model locally, the coupe-styled S07 has an overall length of 4 750 mm, a wheelbase of 2 900 mm, width of 1 930 mm and height of 1 625 mm.

The claimed ground clearance is 165 mm and boot space 445-litres with the rear seats up. An additional 125-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

EV drive

On the propulsion side, the S07 makes use of an 80-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on the rear axle.

S07 has subtle Audi Q8 styling traits in the rear. Image: Deepal

The result is a total output of 160kW/320Nm, and all-electric range of 500 km and 0-100 km/h in a reported 7.9 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 92 kW will require a waiting time of 35 minutes from 30-80%.

Spec

As for spec, Deepal has left little amiss by equipping the S07 with the following as standard:

20-inch alloy wheels;

Adaptive LED headlights;

heated, ventilated and electric front seats;

14-speaker sound system;

ambient lighting;

rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display;

integrated satellite navigation;

10.2-inch instrument cluster;

augmented reality Head-Up Display;

three USB ports;

keyless entry;

electric tailgate;

rain sense wipers;

panoramic glass roof;

push-button start;

wireless smartphone charger;

imitation leather upholstery;

front and rear armrests.

Worth noting is that the infotainment system doesn’t support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration.

All of the functions have been relocated to the rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display. Image: Deepal

On the safety and driver assistance side, the S07 is even more extensive by including the following:

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree camera system;

transparent chassis view camera

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Hold Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Driver Attention Alert;

Automatic Park Assist;

Front Collision Warning

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Centring Assist;

Door Opening Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Colours and price

On the colour side, Deepal has settled upon five options; Comet White, Eclipse Black, Lunar Grey, Sunset Orange and Nebula Blue.

Priced at R995 900, the Deepsal S07’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/90 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

NOW READ: Changan and Deepal brands officially approved for South Africa