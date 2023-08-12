LISTEN: Why new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a seriously sweet deal

Compiled by Mark Jones

Just over a year after the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro was first rolled out locally, it has already undergone a nip and tuck.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Mark Jones discuss the updates. And they look at Chery’s success since the Chinese brand’s return to South Africa in 2021.

After an ill-fated first stint in South Africa, Chery has hit all the right notes on its second attempt. Their products are up to date, offer good value for money and very appealing after-sales backup.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is the carmaker’s third local SUV under the Chery badge. It followed the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.

And this trio was only the start for the Chinese manufacturer. It has since kicked off the Omoda brand with the C5, while Jaecoo products are on their way.

But back to the updated Chery Tiggo 8 Pro mid-sized SUV. The two models on offer are the R609 900 1.6T Executive and R669 000 Max 2.0T Executive. The 1.6T is powered by a 145 kW / 290 Nm 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine which is mated to seven-speed DCT. The Max draws its power from a 187 kW / 390 Nm 2.0-litre blown petrol mill that is mated to seven-speed DCT.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro lights up

This SUV features a new grille which along with its arrangement of lights creates a special light-up sequence.

At the back, the start-up light sequence starts from the centre light bar.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro has undergone numerous changes on the inside. It now has two thin and connected 12.35-inch screens, new centre console, gear lever and fast wireless phone charging pad.

Peace of mind

One of Chery’s biggest selling points is the after-sales peace of mind it offers. The Tiggo 8 Pro comes standard with a five-year / 60 000 km service plan. Max models get a seven-year / 90 000 km service plan.

In addition, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro models include a five-year / 150 000 km warranty and 10-year / one-million-kilometre engine warranty.