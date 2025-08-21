Motoring

Almost here: Jaecoo J5 showing itself in person in September

Jaecoo's new entry-level SUV is expected to come with a considerable price cut compared to the J7.

Jaecoo J5 coming to South Africa in September

Jaecoo J5 will debut on South African soil in September. Image: Omoda & Jaecoo

Teased and selectively detailed for South Africa ever since its world debut last year, Omoda & Jaecoo has officially confirmed September as the month of unveiling for the new J5.

In detail

Shown publicly at the Shanghai International Auto Show in March, the junior sibling of the J7 will be offered in the same trim level, Vortex, Glacier and Inferno, with a solitary powertrain option.

Measuring 4 380 mm long, 1 860 mm wide and 1 650 mm tall, the J5 rides on the same T1X platform as the J7, with its wheelbase stretching 2 620 mm.

Although available in other markets with a 1.6 T-GDI engine and as a full EV, for South Africa, motivation will come from the Chery Group’s 1.5 T-GDI that produces 115kW/230Nm, the same as in the Omoda C5.

Jaecoo J5 coming to South Africa in September
Jaecoo parent company Chery’s partnership with JLR has translated to a rear facia design similar to the Range Rover Sport. Image: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

At the same time, drive will go to the front wheels only through a CVT rather than the ubiquitous seven-speed dual-clutch.

Spec sheet

Its boot able to accommodate between 480 and 1 180-litres of luggage, the J5’a confirmed list of features include a 13.2-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger and a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Jaecoo J5 coming to South Africa in September
J5’s interior is dominated by a 13.2-inch central display. Image: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

Approved options include ventilated front seats, leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control.

In the United Kingdom, where it is called the Jaecoo 5, the list of item further includes a six or eight-speaker Sony sound system, a cooled glovebox, heated and electric front seats, and ambient lighting.

Likely price

Seemingly not set to make its public showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring next week as per previous rumours, pricing for the J5 will dramatically undercut that of the J7, though little is still known.

As a comparison, the four model J7 range starts at R519 900 for the entry-level Vortex and ends at R689 900 for the plug-in hybrid SHS.

Expectations, therefore, point to the J5 possibly starting around the R450 000 mark, however, this is purely speculative and will only be announced once the official launch takes place next month.

