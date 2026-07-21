Chery Q debuting in September with R350 000 starting price

Q won't undercut the Geely E2 or BYD Dolphin Surf for the accolade of South Africa's most affordable EV, but will have more power and better range.

Publicly unveiled after the Beijing Motor Show in April, Chery has announced indictive pricing of the returning QQ3, which will simply be called Q in South Africa.

The flagship model of the QQ family in China, the Q will take aim at the Geely E2 and BYD Dolphin Surf as, unlike the original QQ3, it makes the transition to an EV with no combustion engine option available.

Not the cheapest EV

While reported at the time of its showing at Chery’s test track outside its factory in Wuhu to have a price tag that will undercut the E2, Chery South Africa has now stated that the Q will in fact be a fraction dearer than not only the base E2, but also the Dolphin Surf.

In a statement, the brand confirmed a price tag of between R350 000 and R400 000, which compares to the E2’s stickers of between R339 900 and R389 900, and the Dolphin Surf’s R341 900 to R395 900.

More power and range

Compared to its rivals, though, the Q will offer more power and range as Chery has confirmed only the 42.7-kWh battery pack for the local market.

Q will make the transition from front engine, front-wheel drive to rear engine, rear-wheel drive. Picture: Chery China

Powering a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which makes it rear engine and rear-wheel drive, the Q outputs 90kW/115Nm, which allows for a reported range of 400 km.

By comparison, the E2’s 39.4-kWh pack offers up 85kW/150Nm, but a range of 325 km. The Dolphin Surf has two battery options, a 30.1-kWh and a 38.9-kWh, both making 55kW/135Nm and with respective ranges of 232 km and 295 km.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Q has the following:

Length : 4 195 mm;

: 4 195 mm; Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 573 mm;

: 1 573 mm; Width: 1 811 mm

Claimed boot space measures from 375 and 1 450-litres, with an additional 70-litres available underneath its bonnet.

Spec

Specification, though not yet approved, it set to include the following:

Interior of South African-spec Q is likely to be similar to that of the depicted Chinese-market variant. Picture: Charl Bosch

LED headlights;

16 or 17-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

8.8-inch instrument cluster;

ventilated wireless smartphone charger;

push-button start;

540-degeee surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor

September arrival

For the moment, Chery has also confirmed a seven-year/150 000 km warranty and a home-charging wallbox as part of the Q’s price.

In addition, as part of pre-orders now being open, buyers will have the option of either a charge card of equivalent value to their holding deposit, or opting for a deduction in the eventual price tag.

Adding further value, regardless of the option selected, is the complimentary fitting of an electric tailgate.

More will be announced soon ahead of sales officially starting in September.