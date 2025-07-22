Citroën Basalt’s entry ticket to South Africa approved for 2026

Fastback-styled crossover will become the third Indian-made Citroën sold in South Africa, and also its new flagship above the C3 and C3 Aircross.

Reported towards the end of last year as being under consideration for South Africa, Citroën’s parent company, Stellantis, formerly confirmed the arrival of the Basalt at its annual Media Connect event in Johannesburg earlier this year, with the launch set for next year.

Fastback flagship

On track to become the third Indian assembled and developed model to be sold locally after the C3 and C3 Aircross, the fastback coupe-styled Basalt will make its debut in the early part of the new year, and become the brand’s de facto flagship.

Based on the same Smart Car platform as its siblings, the Basalt measures 4 352mm long, 1 756mm wide and 1 593mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 2 651mm.

With or without pressure

Its boot able to accommodate 470-liters of luggage, the Basalt comes in a choice of three trim levels in India, You, Plus and Max, with propulsion being provided by the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech engine with or without turbocharging.

Coupe-styled Basalt will become Citroën South Africa’s flagship model. Picture: Citroën India

In the case of the former, outputs are 60kW/115Nm, while the force-assisted unit develops 81kW/205Nm. Drive is routed to the front wheels only.

The standard transmission option is a five-speed manual for the former, with the latter offering either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Spec sheet

In terms of specification, and depending on the trim grade, the Basalt can be had with 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, leatherette seats, a 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger and a six-speaker sound system.

Included further are folding electric mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, three USB ports, keyless entry, front and rear armrests, and remote engine start.

Interior mirrors that of the C3 Aircross. Picture: Citroën India

On the safety and driver assistance side, and again depending on the trim level, the Basalt features six airbags, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitor, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Assist and Electronic Stability Control.

In total, five mono-tone colours are available in India: Polar White, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red. A dual-tone finish, involving the former and latter hues being contrasted by a black roof, can be had as an option.

Stay tuned

“We have a clear vision to grow our presence in South Africa and across the Sub-Saharan region,” Stellantis South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director, Mike Whitfield, said in a statement on Tuesday (22 July).

“This growth is anchored in three pillars: consolidating our brands, strengthening our dealer footprint, and rebuilding trust with customers through consistent delivery and innovation”.

Priced from Rs 832 000, which amounts to R169 329 when directly converted into rand, more details surrounding the Basalt will likely only emerge closer to year-end or shortly before its market arrival in 2026.

