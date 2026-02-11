Six-cylinders return as Mercedes-AMG unleashes new GLC 53

First '53' badged GLC replaces the GLC 43 and soon, the controversial 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid GLC 63.

Having announced the end of its controversial 2.0-litre engine in the “43” and “63”, Mercedes-AMG has revived the six-cylinder engine for use in the new GLC 53.

2.0-litre’s end explained

A first-time badge for the GLC, the 53 effectively replaces the former as per Mercedes-Benz confirming its exit by the “third week of February”.

In a statement last year, the three-pointed star said the unit had fallen victim to new emissions and noise regulations the European Union will enforce from 1 July.

ALSO READ: Certain four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models facing the axe in 2026

At the same time, or soon after, the 2.0-litre will also meet its demise in the C43 and GLA 35. However, with what it is being replaced with, it still unknown.

Come the “third week of May”, the controversial 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid in the GLC 63 and C63 also depart, reportedly replaced by an unconfirmed six-cylinder plug-in hybrid.

As such, the 53 will become the de facto performance GLC model by mid-year until the eventual return of the 63.

Six-cylinder comeback

Based on the outgoing GLC and GLC Coupe instead of all-new electric version shown last year, the 53’s debuts centres around its new powertrain.

Similar to the 43, the 53 keeps the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, but mated to the 3.0-litre M256 M turbocharged straight-six instead of the 2.0-litre M139 four-cylinder.

Interior has not undergone massive revisions. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

Excluding the 17kW/205Nm added by the EQ Boost, for short spells, the engine develops 330kW/600Nm on its own. An overboost function, though, pushes the latter up to 640 Nm for a few seconds.

Paired to the nine-speed TCT ‘box, the GLC 53 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

With the optional AMG Driver’s Package included, the restricted v-max increases to 270 km/h.

New mechanically and dynamically

Aside from the engine itself having been revised from non-AMG models, Mercedes-AMG has made a series of other changes as well.

These include a new compressor for the exhaust gas-driven turbo and a revised exhaust system.

Stopping power comes via an uprated four-piston brake caliper setup at the front and single-piston at the rear. Respective disc sizes are 390 mm and 360 mm, with all being ventilated.

Both the Coupe and depicted “standard” GLC receive the 53 touch. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

Besides the AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, the adaptive AMG Ride Control suspension has three modes of its own: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Finally, the steering comes with Sport and Sport+ modes.

As a further option, the AMG Dynamic Plus pack adds active engine mounts, the electronic limited slip differential, rear-axle steering system, red-painted AMG brake calipers a Race mode and a Drift setting.

No confirmation yet

Soon to go on-sale in Europe and North America, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has yet to confirm the AMG GLC 53 for the local market.

Should it receive approval, it will slot-in above the GLC 300d in a range that benefited from the arrival of the new entry-level GLC 200 earlier this week.

As a reminder, pricing for the GLC 43 starts at R1 902 263 and at R1 937 789 for the Coupe, while those for the 63 are R2 718 744 and R2 891 293, respectively.

NOW READ: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 shows mettle in taking down BMW X3 M