Revealed: South Africa’s most popular SUVs in August

Toyota Corolla Cross comfortably wins race ahead of Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Hyundai Venue and Nissan Magnite.

The Toyota Corolla Cross distanced itself from a dogfight between the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Venue in August. Pictures: Supplied

Despite the runaway sales success of the Toyota Corolla Cross in August, the fight for bragging rights among the rest of the most popular local SUVs was a fierce one.

Categorised as a crossover SUV, the Corolla Cross continued to shine by recording sales of 2 130 last month. The Prospecton-built car has been a major player in the segment since it was launched almost two years ago.

Corolla Cross miles ahead

However, the rest of the top six best-selling sports utility vehicles were separated by only 91 units in August. They range from compact offerings to mid-sized seven-seaters.

In second place was the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro with sales of 809. The Tiggo 4 was joined in the top 10 by its bigger sibling the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.

With total sales of 1 498 last month, the Chinese carmaker finds itself only one place outside the top 10 in overall sales.

Venue grabs podium spot

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV grabbed the last place on the podium with 782. The Venue has such a good month that it even managed to pip its Grand i10 stablemate, of which 767 were sold.

But the Venue won it courtesy of a photo finish. It was given a proper run for its money by the Nissan Magnite (773) and Haval Jolion (761), which finished in fourth and fifth place.

The Renault Kiger was the sixth best-selling SUV in South Africa in August with 718. It was followed by the Kia Sonet (702) in seventh, which was the Korean carmaker’s best overall seller.

More Toyotas

The eighth and ninth places are occupied by Toyotas. The Fortuner (651) and Urban Cruiser (523) made sure Toyota has no less than three in the top 10.

Rounding off the top 10 for SUVs in new vehicle sales is the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro with sales of 460.

SUVs that closely missed out on the top 10 include the VW T-Cross (430) and Haval H6 (408).

