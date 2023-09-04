Fast and the furious head to Killarney for Extreme Festival

Robert Wolk and Saood Variawa to renew their duel in the Global Touring Car championship.

Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics BMW) could both provide surprises in Saturday’s Global Touring Car events at Killarney. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

South Africa’s premier circuit racing show will perform in the Western Cape on Saturday, with the Killarney racetrack to host the penultimate round of the National Extreme Festival.

Heading up proceedings will be two rounds of the Global Touring Car championship, where current points leader Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota) should continue his season-long supremacy fight with Saood Variawa (Gazoo Toyota Corolla).

Able and willing to interfere should, undoubtedly, be Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Investchem BMW GTC), Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Golf GTI) and Josh le Roux (Vitro Frameless Audi S3).

Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Energy SupaPolo) must be the man to beat in the SupaCup class, challenged by the likes of Keegan Campos (Carello Auto SupaPolo), Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Angri SupaPolo), Karah Hill (Kalex SupaPolo), Jean-Pierre van der Walt (Platinum Wheels SupaPolo) and Tato Carello (Carello Auto SupaPolo).

ALSO READ: National Extreme Festival’s coastal visit delivers on the promise

Extreme Festival showdown

The Extreme Festival’s quickest lap times should be set during the two G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races. Front runners in the 24-car grid must be Franco Scribante (Porsche 997), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Marcel Angel (Ferrari 488), Stuart White (Into Africa Aston Martin Vantage), Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes AMG), Ricardo Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Supertrofeo) and Xolile Letkaka (Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan).

After a string of victories this season, Charl Visser (Universal Polo) will, undoubtedly, be the Compcare Polo Cup pre-event favourite. He will face off against the likes of Giordano Lupini (VW Polo), Jason Loosemore (Security Fencing Polo), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo), Ethan Coetzee (JRT Polo), Farhaan Basha (GV Motorsport Polo), Dean Venter (VDN Auto Polo), Shivesh Bissoon (Steaming Bean Polo) and Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo).

ALSO READ: National Extreme Festival hits the right notes at Red Star

As usual, the Killarney circuit’s long back straight should provide serious slip-streaming action during the Extreme Festival. The drivers will play high-speed chess with their push-to-pass buttons.

Open-wheel action

The Investchem Formula 1600 races should see drivers such as Troy Dolinschek (SuJean Mygale), Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Piants Van Diemen), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Division Mygale), Alex Vos (Investchem Mygale), Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Division Mygale), Jason Coetzee (Mint Wrapworks Mygale) and Siyabonga Mankonkwane (Investchem Mygale) fighting for the front positions.

ALSO READ: Day to savour as National Extreme Festival thrills East London

The Gazoo SA Cup Yaris division should be led by Sa’aad Variawa (Bucketlist Yaris), taking on Taariq Adam (Bucketlist Yaris), Nikki Vostanis (Bucketlist Yaris), Karah Hill (Bucketlist Yaris), Ryan Naicker (Bucketlist Yaris) and Bjorn Bertholdt (Bucketlist Yaris).

The Citizen Motoring‘s Mark Jones will again take on fellow scribes and Toyota execs in similar GR86s in the GR Cup.

Racing at the National Extreme Festival starts at 10am.