Motoring

Home » Motoring

Dacia Duster bakkie returns as a bizarre short wheelbase double cab

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

18 September 2025

07:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

As with the previous Duster, the new Pick-Up will only be sold as a Dacia in Romania and no other market or under the Renault name.

Dacia Duster bakkie revived as a bizarre double cab

New Duster Pick-Up becomes a double cab but in the most unusual of ways. Image: Dacia

Renault affiliate Dacia has once again introduced a bakkie version of the Duster, albeit in the most unusual way possible.

Bakkie coupe?

Again limited to its home market of Romania, the Duster Pick-Up no longer has a single cab bodystyle as before, but comes in the shape of a double cab utility with a small loading area separated from the rear seats by a custom-made partition.

ALSO READ: Coachbuilt Renault Duster pick-up becomes a reality but only in Romania

The work of Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia, who did the original, the redesign has seen the Pick-Up remain unchanged from the standard Duster all the way to the side windows behind the C-pillar, at which point the bootlid makes way for a tiny tailgate and a flat loading area.

Dimensionally unchanged from the standard Duster means the Pick-Up can only carry 430 kg, 70 kg less than its predecessor.

Dacia Duster bakkie revived as a bizarre double cab
Small loadbin can take 430 kg. Image: Dacia

According to Dacia’s website, the loadbox measures 1 050 mm long, more than 600 mm less than before, and exactly 1 000 mm wide.

Hybrid power only

Officially classified as a commercial vehicle, the Duster Pick-Up comes in three trim levels: Expression, Extreme and Journey, with motivation coming from two of the three powertrains available in the standard Duster.

The units in question are the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbo-petrol developing 96 kW, and the self-charging hybrid that combines a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors for a combined output of 107 kW.

Whereas the latter is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive, the mild-hybrid gets four-wheel drive as standard.

Respective transmission options are the clutchless multi-mode for the hybrid and the six-speed manual for the mild-hybrid.

RELATED ARTICLES

Not for export

In total, the Duster Pick-Up can be had in one of seven colours: Sandstone, Glacier White, Pearl Black, Schist Grey, Lichen Kaki, Terracotta Brown and Cedar Green.

Priced from €25 983, which amounts to R534 552 when directly converted and without taxes, the Duster Pick-Up, as with its predecessor, won’t be offered outside its home market or for export markets under the Renault badge.

NOW READ: All-new Renault Duster grows-up as macho off-roader

Read more on these topics

bakkie Motoring News Renault

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi pulls no punches, says Mchunu involved with criminals
Betway PSL Nasredine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs agree to part ways – reports
Politics ‘EFF is owed nothing’: ANC steps in to resolve squabble over Kunene’s old position
News Madlanga Commission: Mkhwanazi warns criminal justice system risks total collapse
Courts Leigh Matthews’ family fights killer Donovan Moodley’s parole bid

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp