Dacia Duster bakkie returns as a bizarre short wheelbase double cab

As with the previous Duster, the new Pick-Up will only be sold as a Dacia in Romania and no other market or under the Renault name.

Renault affiliate Dacia has once again introduced a bakkie version of the Duster, albeit in the most unusual way possible.

Bakkie coupe?

Again limited to its home market of Romania, the Duster Pick-Up no longer has a single cab bodystyle as before, but comes in the shape of a double cab utility with a small loading area separated from the rear seats by a custom-made partition.

ALSO READ: Coachbuilt Renault Duster pick-up becomes a reality but only in Romania

The work of Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia, who did the original, the redesign has seen the Pick-Up remain unchanged from the standard Duster all the way to the side windows behind the C-pillar, at which point the bootlid makes way for a tiny tailgate and a flat loading area.

Dimensionally unchanged from the standard Duster means the Pick-Up can only carry 430 kg, 70 kg less than its predecessor.

Small loadbin can take 430 kg. Image: Dacia

According to Dacia’s website, the loadbox measures 1 050 mm long, more than 600 mm less than before, and exactly 1 000 mm wide.

Hybrid power only

Officially classified as a commercial vehicle, the Duster Pick-Up comes in three trim levels: Expression, Extreme and Journey, with motivation coming from two of the three powertrains available in the standard Duster.

The units in question are the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbo-petrol developing 96 kW, and the self-charging hybrid that combines a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors for a combined output of 107 kW.

Whereas the latter is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive, the mild-hybrid gets four-wheel drive as standard.

Respective transmission options are the clutchless multi-mode for the hybrid and the six-speed manual for the mild-hybrid.

Not for export

In total, the Duster Pick-Up can be had in one of seven colours: Sandstone, Glacier White, Pearl Black, Schist Grey, Lichen Kaki, Terracotta Brown and Cedar Green.

Priced from €25 983, which amounts to R534 552 when directly converted and without taxes, the Duster Pick-Up, as with its predecessor, won’t be offered outside its home market or for export markets under the Renault badge.

NOW READ: All-new Renault Duster grows-up as macho off-roader