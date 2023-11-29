All-new Renault Duster grows-up as more macho off-roader

The first completely new Duster since 2017 provides a hint of the incoming flagship Bigster, but for the first time, won't be offered with a diesel engine.

Duster now resembles the Bigster that will become a reality in 2025. Image: Dacia

Rumoured for introduction by the end of November exactly one month ago, Renault-owned Dacia has officially removed the wraps from the all-new third generation Duster.

On track to become the only Dacia-developed model to be sold under both marques depending the market, the first wholly new Duster since the soon-to-be-depart second generation bowed in 2017 conforms to a principle the Romanian brand calls “all the essentials, no artifices”.

Touted as still adhering to the traits of the original Duster that went on-sale in Europe 13 years ago, the second best-selling Dacia model after the Sandero also provides the effective preview of what to expect from the size-up Bigster due to enter production in 2025.

A key global model for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with combined sales of 2.2-million units since arriving in 2010, the Duster draws heavily from the concept Bigster as apart the Dacia Link badge introduced earlier this year on the second generation as part of its second and last facelift, the overall design is more blockier and aggressive than before.

Designed form the off to still be a compact SUV, the Duster not only features Dacia’s Y-shaped LED headlights that will be standard regardless of the marque it is sold under, but chunkier wheel arch cladding and new alloy wheels, a tapering bonnet and more prominent front skidplate no longer painted satin silver, plus rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar.

At the rear, the same unpainted skidplate, which like the front and wheel arch cladding is made from a 20% recycled material called Starkle, sits beneath a new bumper as part of a facia design also derived from the Bigster.

Seemingly inspired by past Skoda models as well, the Y-shaped LED light clusters have been redesigned slightly altered, though the Dacia lettering on the tailgate remains in place along with a bigger font Duster badge at its base.

Underneath, the Duster continues to ride on the CMF-B platform, which has undergone a number of changes in order to accommodate electrification in the form of a traditional hybrid powertrain as opposed to a plug-in hybrid or mild-hybrid setup.

Dimensionally, the Duster remains largely unchanged from the current second generation, but with an uptake in boot space from 414-litres to 472-litres with the rear seats up, and more ground clearance of four-wheel-drive models at 217 mm – a gain of seven millimetres.

More than likely as a result of the eventual wheel size, ground clearance for front-wheel-drive models drops by one millimetre to 209 mm.

Reserved for all-paw gripping models is a recalibrated Downhill Assist Control system, as well as an evolution of Dacia’s now renamed 4×4 Terrain Control system resplendent wit five modes; Eco, the default Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road that distributes power and torque evenly similar to the current Duster’s Lock setting.

Inside, the Duster’s makeover has been equally as dramatic. Said to have been made out of tougher, more premium materials Dacia claims has not driven prices up excessively, all models bar the entry-level Essential come standard with a new driver-angled 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Included on the off-road focused Extreme and lifestyle aimed Journey trim levels positioned above the Essential and Expression is the integrated Media Nav Live satellite navigation, as well as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Article being updated as more details emerge