Black styling pack handed to Ford Ranger XLT and Everest Sport

17 September 2025

Fully approved by the Blue Oval, the appearance packages are dealer-fitted options available before a vehicle’s delivery.

Ford hands black styling applique to Ranger XLT and Everest Sport

Mostly black touches to the Ranger XLT are easy to sport. Picture: Ford

Ford South Africa is the master of special edition and limited edition Rangers, Everests, and even Territories these days, and we as South Africans love them.

Ford approved

Vehicle personalisation is something we do. It’s a multi-million rand business. And now Ford is jumping on the bandwagon, again, and has introduced accessory packs for two of its most popular models, the Ranger XLT and Everest Sport.

Now available, the packs are licence-approved by Ford Motor Company Southern Africa and are dealer-fitted options before the vehicle’s delivery.

As with a regular Ranger and Everest, both are covered by the Blue Oval’s four-year/120 000km warranty.

A further incentive is that buyers of current Ranger XLTs and Everest Sports can also have the packs fitted, which will then be covered by its two-year/unlimited kilometre parts warranty.

This also extends to those looking at purchasing a second-hand XLT or Sport, wanting the pack included.

Ranger XLT

Priced at R27 500, the styling appliqué for the Ranger XLT comprises a darkened grille with block-letter FORD badging, matte black door mouldings, a black Ranger script on the bonnet, black wheel-arch extensions, and darkened clusters for the LED headlights.

Ford hands black styling applique to Ranger XLT and Everest Sport
Fully approved by Ford, the various options amount to R27 500. Picture: Ford

A black lower air intake, sports bar and darkened taillight clusters round the changes off.

Everest Sport

Carrying a premium of R18 000, the same largely black enhancements to the Everest Sport are applicable to the door moulds, headlight surrounds, grille, roof rails, wheel arch cladding and taillights.

Ford hands black styling applique to Ranger XLT and Everest Sport
Black enhancement has added aggression to the Everest Sport. Picture: Ford

As with the Ranger, the Everest also features a darkened Everest script on the bonnet, plus black Everest decals on the doors and bonnet.

Ford hands black styling applique to Ranger XLT and Everest Sport
Carried over from the regular Everest Sport are the 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Ford

Everest brand treadplates complete the changes. As with the regular Sport, the black 18-inch alloy wheels are included from the outset.

