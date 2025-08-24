Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition confirmed for South Africa

New models come in two heritage-inspired colours to ignite the spirit of adventure.

A production run of just 60 of the recently announced Defender 110 Trophy Edition is now confirmed for South Africa.

This new Defender 110 Trophy Edition celebrates the brand’s return to international adventure challenge events, offering a meticulously curated range of expedition accessories that transform the already capable Defender into the perfect companion for every challenging journey.

Many of the older folk might remember the rough and ready Camel Trophy adventure series that ran from 1980 to 2000. Smoking is very much taboo these days, and while you won’t find any of the cigarette’s company branding on this Defender. The new model introduces two heritage-inspired colours that will ignite the spirit of adventure for a new generation of enthusiasts.

Choice of two colours

Available exclusively in either Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, the new Defender Trophy Edition features a striking contrasting Gloss Black finish on the bonnet, lower bodyside, brake calipers, and rear recovery eyes.

Deep Sandglow Yellow is a modern interpretation of a colour synonymous with Defenders used on international Trophy-style events, while Keswick Green celebrates rural exploration in Defender’s UK homeland. Both colours can be finished with an optional Matte Protective Film.

The adventure-ready specification is further enhanced by new unique to Defender Trophy Edition gloss black 20-inch alloys. They are clad in all-terrain tyres for reliable grip on all surfaces. Trophy decals on the bonnet and C-pillar graphic, along with Trophy rear badging, distinctly set the special edition model apart on the outside.

Defender Trophy Edition plush inside

Inside, Trophy illuminated tread plates reinforce its provenance, while Ebony Windsor Leather seats provide a blend of toughness and luxury. The exposed cross-car beam features the same distinctive colour as the exterior and features unique laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding.

For the ultimate off-road capability, the Defender Trophy Edition comes standard with a selection of accessories. These include a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch protection and a black front undershield. Also included is an expedition roof rack providing additional stowage space for gear-laden journeys. A black deployable roof ladder makes it easier to access objects stored overhead.

A gloss black side-mounted gear carrier provides extra space for dirty items. Front and rear classic mud flaps and a raised air intake for dust filtration are also included.

Priced at R2 227 800, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition represents a unique opportunity for South African adventurers to own a piece of Defender history.

Defender Trophy: A competition Like No Other

The Defender Trophy Edition is inspired by past events and were also the inspiration for the new Defender Trophy competition. National finals will determine who makes it to the global final hosted with Defender conservation partner Tusk in 2026.

Participants face obstacles and a selection of mental and physical challenges in a unique test of wit, willpower and teamwork. Only those who embrace the impossible, with a passion for global conservation, need apply.