Ford shows Tourneo Custom’s Sport(y) and luxury Titanium X sides

The Blue Oval completes its van range with two more powerful, but differently styled entrants.

Split from the full-size Transit into a separate, smaller, model of its own 13 years ago, the Ford Tourneo Custom has been a relatively late entry into the burgeoning upscale van segment in South Africa.

Catching up

Introduced towards the end of the original’s lifecycle, the Limited version was a case of too-little too-late compared to the aspirational value aspect of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and, to a lesser extent, the outgoing Volkswagen T6.1 Transporter and Hyundai Staria.

While an admittedly fair seller, the Limited felt its age despite several upgrades including the 2.2-litre Puma turbodiesel engine being replaced by the newer single turbo 2.0-litre Panther from the Ranger and Everest.

The arrival of the second generation Tourneo last year has, however, not followed the same route as the initial line-up of the long wheelbase Active and Trend variants have now been joined by not only the luxury-focused Titanium X, but a sports version along the lines of the Transit Custom Sport.

Additions tasked with upping the Blue Oval’s segment share from its current six percent versus the 37% held by the Staria and combined 32% of the V-Class and Vito, the national launch in Durban this week involved both the Sport and Titanium X as part of the now “completed” Tourneo range.

Same same…

Build on the same principle as the Active and Trend, the Sport and Titanium X continue to provide seating for eight, but in short wheelbase configuration with a length of 3 100 mm versus the former pair’s 3 500 mm.

Dimensionally otherwise unchanged, both also dispense with the lower output 100kW/360Nm version of the Panther turbodiesel used in the Active and Sport for the uprated 125kW/390Nm mill powering the Transit Custom Sport.

Tourneo Custom Sport gets the same exterior fixtures as the Transit Custom Sport.

Although offered in Europe with all-wheel drive as with its incoming Volkswagen sibling, the new Transporter, the Tourneo will remain front-wheel drive for now and also without the electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains available on the Old Continent.

Still connected to the Transit/Tourneo specific eight-speed automatic gearbox shared with no other current Ford model, the main differences reside inside and out.

…but different

Sport

Effectively the new mid-range model as it slots-in above the Trend, the Sport’s similarities with its Transit sibling comprises darkened or silver alloy wheels in standard 17 or optional 19-inches, model specific bumpers and door sills, a black honeycomb grille and a spoiler integrated into the tailgate.

Regardless which of the seven colours are selected, the Sport comes standard with a pair of black racing stripes.

Standard LED headlights, a Sport decal on the tailgate and dual racing stripes with blue outer edging across the bonnet, roof, tailgate and at the base of the doors completes the exterior.

Less dramatic are the revisions inside where, as on the Transit, the Tourneo Custom Sport has partial leather seats with blue stripes, piano key black detailing and dual sliding electric doors.

Partial leather seats are heated at the front and feature blue striping.

While the heated front seats, with the driver’s being electrically adjustable, keyless entry and push-button start, the 13-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the eight-inch instrument cluster and a wireless smartphone charger are all carried over from the former, the 10-speaker sound system and tri-zone climate control are both new additions.

Taking care of safety are front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.

Titanium X

Understandably more restrained design-wise, the Titanium X’s unique exterior touches comprise a chrome studded grille, machined 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and chrome detailing.

Titanium X becomes the most luxurious Ford people mover sold in South Africa.

Inside, leather upholstery replaces the Sport’s fabric, with the final addition being electric adjustability for the front passenger’s seat and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Similar to its sibling though, the Titanium X’s middle and third rows can be removed completely, or in the case of the former, turned around in a conference roof-style layout.

More restrained styling than the Sport involves chrome brightwork and machined 19-inch alloy wheels.

Optional on both is the so-called Mobile Office Pack with improved cabin lighting, laptop storage slots between the front seats, a rubbish bin, three type-C USB ports and a docking station for accessories.

Reserved, however, for the Titanium X, the Luxe package comes replete with a 14-speaker B&O Play sound system, heated second row across all three chairs, ambient lighting and a full-length glass panoramic roof.

Bar the leather seats, the rest of the Titanium X’s interior is identical to that of the Sport.

However, while the former pack can already be specified, the latter will only be available before year end at a price still to be announced.

On the colour front, the Sport and Titanium X share seven of the available eight hues; Magnetic, Moondust Silver, Grey Matter, Frozen White, Artisan Red, Chrome Blue and Agate Black Metallic. The exception is Digital Aqua Blue, which is reserved for the Titanium X.

The drive

Build at Ford’s “Transit” plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, the first leg of the route from Durban to Pinetown involved the Sport, which, unsurprisingly, didn’t heed the same urgency as its Transit sibling.

Understandable, given its added weight, the Sport felt more composed and comfortable ride-wise – again due to the added kilograms – though its extra mass does become apparent through corners and when braking.

Seats can be manually removed and then configured in a conference room style layout.

Refined and quiet nonetheless, it felt more grown-up than the loutishness of the Transit version, even with the drive mode selector in Sport mode.

As with the Transit, the aforementioned selector offers four other modes as well; Slippery, Eco, Normal and Tow/Haul.

All eight seats are trimmed in leather upholstery.

In an ironic turnround, switching to the Titanium X for the return leg to uMhlanga, admits constant road works and often moving a snail’s pace, came with the same comfort and refinement, but slightly crisper response, even in Normal mode.

Equally as curious, the shifting habits of the eight-speed ‘box felt smoother and the ride better sorted despite the larger profile tyres and alloy wheels.

Conclusion

Despite the differences in spec and indented segment focus, both the Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X add an element of extra none of their respective rivals can match.

Whether sporty with a “ST-type” look or premium and understated are main aspects of appeal, both are worth an undoubted look if neither oppositional products or a comparative SUV are on the consideration list.

Price

Both the Tourneo Custom and Titanium X’s sticker prices include a four-year/120 000 km warranty, plus the option of a six-year/90 000 km service plan.

As an additional option, the former can be extended to seven-years/200 000 km and the latter upgraded to a full maintenance plan over eight-years/165 000 km.

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Active LWB AT – R1 063 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend LWB AT – R1 104 500

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport SWB AT – R1 218 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X SWB AT – R1 264 000

