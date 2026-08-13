Wait over as Mazda South Africa officially prices new CX-5

Long awaited third iteration of Mazda South Africa's best-seller gains more features and tech, while having a higher starting price of R8 250.

Selectively teased on its website a week ago, Mazda officially revealed the highly awaited new CX-5 at a gala unveiling in Sandton on Wednesday evening (12 August).

Tough act to follow

Known internally as the KM, the newcomer replaces the outgoing KF that lasted for nearly a decade as Hiroshima’s best-selling model on local soil.

Set to add to the 50 000 units sold locally since the original, the KM CX-5 rides on a platform loosely shared with the CX-50 sold in North America, but with a number of fundamental differences.

Dimensions

Adopting what has been described as a refined version of the Kodo design language, the CX-5’s dimensions amount to the following:

Length : 4 690 mm;

: 4 690 mm; Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 695 mm;

: 1 695 mm; Width: 1 860 mm

Internally named KM is longer and wider than the outgoing KF generation CX-5. Picture: Charl Bosch

Compared to the KF, the KM is longer by 115 mm, 15 mm wider and 20 mm taller, with the wheelbase also being longer by 115 mm.

With the 40/20/40 split rear seats up, boot space increases by 61-litres for a total of 500-litres.

2.5 only

As previously reported, motivation is provided by the normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine, as the 2.0-litre that had been the only option towards the end of the KF’s life has been dropped.

Unlike in Europe, though, the powertrain does come with the mild-hybrid system and produces 132 kW, but 240 Nm instead of 242 Nm of torque.

As before, drive is routed to the front or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.6 L/100 km for the former and 7.7 L/100 km for the latter.

Spec sheet

On the model front, Mazda has reverted to a four grade structure, with the Active, Dynamic and Individual returning, but not the Carbon.

Taking over from the Akera that departed with the 2.2 SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engine is the newly titled Homura.

In terms of spec, the Active has the following as standard:

auto levelling LED headlights;

17-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

one-touch all-around electric windows;

keyless entry;

cloth upholstery;

10-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

wireless smartphone charging pad

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Active has been furnished with:

six airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Road Departure Prevention;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Building on the Active, the Dynamic swaps the 17-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys, the manual tailgate for an electrically operated setup, and the cloth seats for imitation leather upholstery.

Additional standard items include:

electric driver’s seat;

roof rails;

memory function for the driver’s seat;

Head-Up Display

Standard on both models is the new 12.9-inch MZD Connect infotainment display.

Up next, the Individual becomes the most affordable variant with all-wheel drive, in addition to replacing the standard audio system with a 12-speaker Bose unit and the imitation leather for real hide.

Also standard are:

black 19-inch alloy wheels;

electric adjustment for the front passenger’s seat;

panoramic sunroof;

ventilated front seats;

360-degree camera system;

Adaptive LED headlights;

Driver Attention Monitor;

Intersection Brake Assist

Depicted Homura is the only variant equipped with the new 15.5-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Capping off the range, the all-wheel drive Homura gains the new 15.5-inch infotainment display, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Fitted with a two-tone black-and-beige leather interior, the Homura also gets;

paddle shifters;

heated rear seats;

transparent chassis view camera;

Road Departure Prevention

Colours

In total, Mazda has made seven colours available:

Aero Grey Metallic;

Jet Black Metallic;

Polymetal Grey Metallic;

Rhodium White Metallic;

Machine Grey Metallic;

Soul Crystal Red Metallic;

Navy Blue Mica

Price

As before, the CX-5’s price tag includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/unlimited km service plan.