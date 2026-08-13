Audi prices farewell updated Q2 as end of production looms

Both the Q2 and A1 will be replaced before the end of the year of the all-electric A2, but for the moment, not in South Africa.

In what is likely to be its final line-up structuring, Audi has revised the Q2 range ahead of its production run ending this year.

Updated two years ago in Europe, the Q2, which will bow out with the A1 and be replaced simultaneously by the all-electric A2 e-tron, remains mechanically unchanged, but finally receives the reworked interior as on the Old Continent.

No mechanical changes

Taking precedence up front, all variants are again motivated by the 1.4 TFSI engine, whose 110kW/250Nm go to the front wheels through the seven-speed S tronic transmission.

New Virtual Cockpit display is standard on the revised Q2 range. Picture: Audi

As before, Audi claims a top speed of 213 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.1 L/100 km.

Spec

S line

Aside from the new interior, Ingolstadt has also reworked the Q2’s spec sheet to include more items as standard, previously not available or optional extras.

S line grade starts the Q2 range off. Picture: Audi

Starting with the S line, the Q2 comes standard with the following:

Matrix LED headlights;

illuminated aluminium S-branded door sills;

18-inch alloy wheels;

S sport seats;

automatic air conditioning;

S steering wheel;

ambient lighting;

reverse camera;

Park Assist

As part of the S touches, the S line further receives matt Platinum Grey sideblades, the S sport suspension, improved steering and the dynamic indicators.

Urban

Moving up to the Urban sees the S line touches depart for a more discreet appearance, highlighted by different bumpers, door sills and 18-inch alloy wheels.

New standard items amount to an electric tailgate, keyless entry, imitation leather upholstery “comfort” seats and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Black

Using the S line as a base, the Black edition retains the sportier bumpers and door sills, but adds a special Black Optics paint option, as well as a black finish on the sideblades, door mirrors, the Singleframe grille and on the 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels.

An expanded ambient lighting colour package, a flat-bottom S steering wheel, black cloth roofliner and what Audi calls light graphic format decorative inserts round the Black off.

Price

A line-up spanning three models, the Q2’s price tag is again inclusive of a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.