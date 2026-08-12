GR-S Toyota Land Cruiser 300 gets proper power upgrade

A 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine paired with Toyota's compact HEV system offers up 341kW and 790Nm.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is involved in motorsport all around the world. From Dakar to WRC and World Endurance Racing, to everything in between.

It is this tech and learning that are trickling down the road, going versions of many of Toyota’s vehicles on offer off a showroom floor today.

Sought after GR badge

The GR badge has become a sought-after status symbol that has become synonymous with performance.

And this brings us to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S range. Over and above the GX-R and ZX derivatives currently on offer. You also have a 3.3D GR-S and a 3.5T GR-S.

The new HEV will be available later this year in adventure-focused GR-S grade. Picture: Mark Jones

More power and torque

But before the end of the year, a 3.5T GR-S HEV Land Cruiser 300 will go on sale. And this GR-S derivative will offer more power and torque while being claimed to use less fuel.

As can be seen in the chart. The 3.3D Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S runs a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel powerplant and delivers 225kW of power and 700Nm of torque.

The 3.5T GR-S runs a similar 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine. And this is good enough for 305kW and 650Nm.

The fuel consumption claim here is 12.1 litres per 100 km compared to the 8.9 litres of the 3.3D.

The new hybrid-powered 3.5T HEV Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will push out a combined 341kW of power and 790Nm of torque.

And this will be with the bonus of better fuel consumption that is claimed to be a mere 10.0 litres per 100 km courtesy of electrical assistance.

Maybe a PHEV one day?

This will not only give the sporty-looking GR-S more bite. But it also makes it the most powerful Toyota Land Cruiser 300 yet.

I say yet, because if one looks at the direction Toyota has taken with their other SUV offerings like the new RAV4.

Who is to say we won’t see an even more powerful Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 soon?

This hybrid setup is said to deliver smooth, immediate acceleration and effortless performance on the road. While preserving the Land Cruiser 300’s renowned off-road capability.

“The Land Cruiser has always represented the pinnacle of Toyota’s engineering capability, trusted by families, explorers, conservationists and businesses alike,” says Glenn Crompton, Vice President of Marketing at TSAM.

“The introduction of the new HEV demonstrates that customers no longer must choose between legendary capability and modern electrified performance. It is another important step in Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy, offering customers the right technology for their individual needs.”

Pricing

3.3 Diesel GX-R – R1 596 800

3.3 Diesel ZX – R2 150 400

3.5T Petrol ZX – R2 191 300

3.3 Diesel GR-S – R2 210 100

3.5T Petrol GR-S – R2 247 500

3.5T Petrol ZX HEV – R2 287 700

3.5T Petrol GR-S HEV – R2 343 800

Warranty

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is backed by a three-year / 100 000km warranty and a nine-services / 90 000km service plan.

With service intervals of 10 000km, the HEV battery is covered by an eight-year / 160 000km battery warranty.