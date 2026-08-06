Driving on gas? DFSK reckons you can save up to 50% on your fuel bill

As fuel costs continue to rise, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has become an increasingly attractive alternative to fossil fuels.

Chinese automotive company DFSK said it is committed to reliable and affordable mobility through advanced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) technology engineered specifically for long-term engine durability.

However, concerns regarding engine longevity and higher combustion temperatures have often been associated with conventional LPG conversion systems.

Intelligent fuel management

DFSK says it has this issue under control through intelligent fuel management technology that is designed to protect the engine under higher operating conditions.

Unlike many basic LPG systems that operate exclusively on gas, DFSK SA vehicles utilise a dedicated LPG electronic control unit (ECU) that continuously monitors engine speed.

Once predetermined RPM thresholds are reached, the system automatically introduces petrol injection alongside the LPG operation.

The LPG Autogas system enables DFSK petrol vehicles to run on a dual fuel setup. Picture: Supplied

This dual-fuel strategy provides several advantages:

Enhanced valve and valve seat protection,

improved combustion cooling at higher engine speeds,

reduced thermal stress within the combustion chamber,

increased engine durability and longevity,

and consistent performance under demanding driving conditions.

“LPG technology offers substantial savings for motorists and fleet operators. But the quality of the engineering behind the system is what ultimately determines reliability,” says Gina Giani, CEO of WilGin Holdings.

“Our approach has always been to combine the economic benefits of LPG with practical engine protection measures.

“And by strategically introducing petrol at higher RPM ranges, we help manage combustion temperatures and support long-term engine durability without compromising fuel-saving benefits.”

Lower running costs

The result is a fuel system that delivers lower running costs while maintaining the reliability expected from a modern commercial vehicle platform.

In addition to its cost-saving advantages, LPG combustion produces fewer deposits than conventional petrol operation.

The DFSK LPG system enables their petrol vehicles to run on a dual fuel setup, which allows drivers to switch seamlessly between petrol and LPG.

This provides flexibility while delivering immediate cost savings. This, in turn, contributes to cleaner engine operation and reduced environmental impact.

DFSK further confirmed that the LPG conversion is fully approved and does not affect the vehicle warranty.

While electric vehicles remain part of the broader automotive future, DFSK believes that practical, cost-effective solutions are needed in the current market.