Brutal 500kW Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 breaks cover

0 to 100 km/h in just 2.71 seconds, the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 goes deep into supercar performance territory.

Goodbye Audi RS3 and BMW M2. You are about be upstaged by the all-new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. The kicker is that behind the performance claims being made are three battery-powered axial-flux motors.

Gone are the pops and bangs of the 2.0 litre turbocharged unit from the previous-generation car. This is a new performance era for Mercedes-AMG, an electrified one.

This groundbreaking battery and electric motor tech made its series debut in the recently launched Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. And now Mercedes-AMG has brought it to the compact segment in the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

Performance seats, fourth-generation MBUX with AI integration and AMG-specific apps all feature. Picture: Supplied

Power and torque

A full 450kW of power is on offer continuously, while 500kW is temporarily on tap when in overboost mode. Torque is claimed to be an insane 1 759Nm.

This translates into a supercar league 0-100km/h time of just 2.7 seconds. The top speed of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is electronically limited to 250km/h and 285km/h if you opt for the AMG Driver’s package.

Petrol engine sound

Obviously, the true enthusiasts are always going to feel shortchanged when it comes to aural and physical feedback from a battery electric car, even if it is an AMG.

Mercedes-AMG has attempted to negate as much of this as possible with its AMGFORCE S+ driving mode. When selected, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is said to deliver an authentic AMG combustion engine experience.

What this means is that you get the characteristic sound of a high-performance AMG four-cylinder engine piped into the car. And you have virtual gear changes that mimic the real deal.

AMG TRACK PACE transforms every visit to the racetrack into a professional training session. Picture: Supplied

Digital racing coach

A personal race coach called AMG TRACK PACE is integrated into the RACE programme. Here, the software collects over 80 vehicle-specific data sets from the car at a speed of 10 times per second.

The resulting telemetry, acceleration and race data, as well as lap and sector times, are shown in the multimedia display, head-up display and instrument cluster.

The system also includes professional training and analysis tools, as well as many racetracks already stored at the factory. Users can record and evaluate their own personal favourites too.

The smart race navigation in the head-up display visualises curve radii and ideal braking points, helping drivers search for the ideal line.

MBUX’s impressive augmented reality technology also allows secure footage of the race line to be displayed on the multimedia screen. This allows drivers to optimise their times and push their limits from lap to lap.

For even more stability at high speeds an active rear/roof edge spoiler does duty. Picture: Supplied

Battery size and range

No battery electric vehicle (BEV) story is complete until battery size and range have been discussed. And it’s no different for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

Power for the three axial-flux motors comes from a 94kWh battery pack. It supports fast charging up to 330kW, which is enough to get the battery from 10% to 80% in around 22 minutes.

Range is claimed at over 670km or 640km, model-dependent. Considering the performance on tap, this is more than enough to see off most range anxiety issues.

Coming to South Africa

Official comment from Mercedes-Benz South Africa is that the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is under consideration for our market. No indication of pricing or timelines was offered at this time.