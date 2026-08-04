Manthey Porsche Taycan Turbo GT goes fastest at Nürburgring

Porsche driver, Lars Kern has set a new lap record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a time of 6:55.533 minutes.

Manthey Kits are well known on high-end Porsche GT models. But now, for the first time, Porsche is introducing such kits for an electric sports car such as the Taycan.

At the heart of the modifications is a comprehensive aerodynamic update that increases downforce by more than three times compared to the standard car.

Visually, numerous add-on parts are made of high-quality exposed carbon fibre. Picture: Supplied

Increased top speed

At 200km/h, the total downforce has been increased from 95 to 310kg. And when travelling at top speed, which has increased from 305 to 310km/h, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit produces about 740kg of total downforce.

The kit’s key aerodynamic components include:

A new rear wing with enlarged end plates;

An optimised front diffuser;

A high-performance rear diffuser with extended fins; and

Enlarged air deflectors on the underbody.

More power and charge

For the first time, the Manthey Kit also includes adjustments to the powertrain. Optimisations to the high-voltage battery, control unit and pulse inverters increase the maximum discharge current while driving from 1 100 to 1 300 amps.

This increases the system output of the Manthey Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by 20kW to 600Kw. While the maximum torque when using Launch Control rises to 1 270Nm.

If the driver activates Attack Mode, an additional power boost of up to 130kW is available for a short time. The 10-second output therefore temporarily increases to 730kW instead of 700kW.

Newly developed and optimised 21-inch ‘Manthey’ design forged aluminium wheels. Picture: Supplied

Road legal track tyres

The high-performance package also includes newly developed and optimised 21-inch ‘Manthey’ design forged aluminium wheels.

Despite their larger dimensions, and carbon aerodiscs, they are lighter than the standard wheels.

Road-legal track tyres are available as an option, which are four centimetres wider on the front axle and three centimetres wider on the rear, compared to the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Bigger brakes too

Porsche Active Ride, front- and rear-axle steering and all-wheel drive significantly improve agility, cornering grip and steering precision on the Manthey Porsche Taycan GT.

Meanwhile, a new braking system with larger 440mm discs at the front and 410mm at the rear along with high-performance brake pads delivers even greater rates of deceleration.

New Manthey Kit featuring extensive aerodynamic, suspension and powertrain modifications. Picture: Supplied

Carbon fibre bits

Visually, numerous add-on parts made of high-quality exposed carbon fibre emphasise the car’s motorsport character.

These include, the upper- and lower-wheel arch vents, the front and rear wheel arch extensions, the widened side skirts and the rear wing.

Manthey Kits can be retrofitted to existing Porsche Taycan Turbo GT models and are available from Porsche dealers countrywide.