Flying under the radar: Dongfeng’s quiet presence in South Africa

Brand currently has two models listed, with a third, an SUV, reportedly on the way.

Having launched its local operations at the end of 2024, Chinese automaker, Dongfeng, has faded into almost obscurity since then.

No newbie

One of China’s oldest automotive brands, with a timeline stretching back to 1969, it has remained quiet since revealing the all-electric Box hatch two years ago.

Known for its joint ventures with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Honda, Peugeot, Citroën and previously, Kia, it has since launched only one other product, the oddly named eπ 007, without any prior notice at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year.

Its operations seemingly restricted to a single dealer, located in the Wonderboom South area of Pretoria, the official Dongfeng Pretoria website currently lists three models; the Box, eπ 007 and 06 SUV.

Distributed by a firm called E Auto Motor, and pronounced “dongfong” instead of “dongfeng“, information from vehicle information specialists, duoporta.com, lists its products as the following:

Product line-up

Box

Known as the Nammi 01 in China and Europe, the Box has measurements of 4 030 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 660 mm, height of 1 570 mm and width of 1 810 mm.

Based on a platform called Quantum Architecture S3, the Box has a claimed 945-litres of boot space with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Up front, the Box comes in 330 and 430 guises, which refers to its claimed ranges.

Dongfeng launched its local operations two years ago with the Box. Picture: Dongfeng Pretoria

While power and torque figures are pegged at 70kW/160Nm for both, the former has a 31.4-kWh battery pack and the latter, a larger 42.3-kWh unit.

Trim levels are E1 and E2 for the 330 and E2 and E3 for the 430. Details related to individual trim level specifications are unknown.

eπ 007

Sold as the mentioned eπ 007 in China, but simply called Dongfeng 007 in South Africa, the step-up from the Box is solely offered as an electric sedan.

Initially planned as also having a range-extending electric powertrain option similar to the Leapmotor C10 and Changan Hunter REEV, the 007 range spans three models and three powertrains.

Launched in China two years ago, the 007 has an overall length of 4 880 mm, wheelbase of 2 915 mm, height of 1 465 mm and width of 1 895 mm. Its claimed boot space is 429-litres.

Starting the range off, the entry-level 530 E1 uses a 56.8-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-mounted 160kW/310Nm electric motor.

The 007 currently heads Dongfeng’s product range. Picture: Dongfeng Pretoria

As per its name, the claimed range is 530 km, with 0-100 km/h taking 6.8 seconds.

Moving up to the 620 E1 brings a larger 70.3-kWh battery capable of developing 200kW/320Nm. Dongfeng claims a range of 620 km and 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Finally, the range-topping E2 540 uses the latter battery pack, but adds a second electric motor, thereby making it all-wheel drive.

The result is 400kW/640Nm, a range of 540 km and 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

06

Revealed last year as the SUV version of the Nammi 01/Box, the 06, or Nammi 06 in China, is offered solely as an electric five-seater.

According to carnewschina.com, the 06 has measurements of 4 306 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 715 mm, height of 1 645 mm and width of 1 868 mm.

The 06 is listed but not priced on the Dongfeng Pretoria website. Picture: Dongfeng Pretoria

Providing motivation is either a 44.9-kWh or 51.8-kWh battery pack, both driving a single electric producing 135 kW. The respective ranges are 401 km and 471 km based on China CLTC’s standards.

Pricing in China starts at 89 900 yuan, which amounts to R209 292 when directly converted and without taxes.

Price

Locally, prices for the Box and 007 include a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/100 000 km service plan and an eight-year/200 000 km battery warranty across all variants.

Box

Box E1 330 – R459 000

Box E2 330 – R469 000

Box E2 430 – R499 000

Box E3 430 – R519 900

007

007 E1 530 – R799 000

007 E1 620 – R859 000

007 E2 540 AWD – R929 000

