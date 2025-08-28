Ducati ready to rock SA after getting in bed with Volkswagen Group

Italian bike manufacturer keen to cash in on VWSA's large footprint across the country.

While Ducati might be dominating the MotoGP scene, the same can’t be said about its local presence.

But that is all about to change after Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) acquired the local importing and sales rights of the Italian premium manufacturer from World of Motorcycles earlier this year. The new-look Ducati South Africa shared its vision with the media this week.

“The bonus of being part of VWSA is the backup across the brand. We can build on the channels the group already has in place,” said Tertius Cronje, head of brand Ducati SA.

Ducati has big plans

“At the end of July wholesale dealer sales started and as many as 30 bikes has already been ordered. We hope to achieve around 170 units for 2025. And then grow our market share to a double-digit percentage over the next two to three years.”

Ducati SA plans to extend its dealership network from two to three this year before adding more in 2026. The existing two local dealers in Centurion and Cape Town will be joined by a Johannesburg dealership expected to open its showroom by October. A dealership in Umhlanga will follow next year, with one for Eastern Cape and Free State and Mpumalanga also on the cards.

Cronje says that aftersales backup will be key going forward, an area he admits is “not perfect”. This will include tapping into the VWSA distribution network for sourcing parts. Mechanics will also undergo training at Ducati Motor Holding in Bologna, Italy.

According to Mark Walters, Ducati SA marketing and PR manager, every new bike sold will also include roadside assistance.

Ducati Financial Services is a fully fledged finance house providing buyers with financing solutions.

All the models set for SA

Ducati SA confirmed it will have access to all the latest models from Bologna and will offers local buyers the DesertX, Multistrada, Hypermotard, Diavel, Monster, Streetfighter and Panigale. The full Scrambler range, which is a brand in itself, will have separate display areas on showroom floors.

The new Ducati Desmo 450MX, which takes part in the Kind of the Whip at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami this week, will also be on offer in the near future.

Ducati dealerships will also offer performance accessories and exclusive Ducati Corse replica apparel to enhance the ownership experience.