BMW R1300GS an adventure tourer that eats up the kilometres

GS' big boy now lighter than before with more power to boot.

Some would argue that bigger isn’t always better. But then again, those have probably not experienced the BMW R1300GS yet.

Replacing the R1250GS as the head of BMW Motorrad’s adventure bike GS division, the R1300 GS offers so much more than the additional 50cc engine capacity its name suggests.

A whole bunch of hardware and yech upgrades, together with a weight reduction, make the R1300GS is so plush that it is leaning more towards being an adventure tourer that anything else. Almost like a Range Rover, that is still extremely capable of tacking the rough stuff with the right tyres, the GS is so comfortable on the tarmac that you just want to keep going all day long.

BMW R1300GS loses weight

The 12kg drop in weight to 237kg, and adjustable seat height that can be lowered from 890 to from 800mm, makes this GS easier to manoeuvre than its predecessor. And once you get hardly notice that you are indeed piloting a big and heavy bike.

The Evo Telelever in front with central shock absorber and rear Evo Paralever with central spring strut form part of a redesigned chassis. The latter consists of a sheet metal main frame and aluminium lattice tube rear frame.

The optional Dynamics Package adds electronic suspension with load compensation and spring rate adjustment. This also adds Pro riding modes to the BMW R1300Gs’ standard Eco, Rain, Road and Enduro modes.

Boxer for the win

Like before, the flagship GS’ boxer engine is the star of the show. With its capacity increased from 1 254cc to 1 300cc, the air/liquid-cooled four-stroke flat twin mill produces 107kW at 7 750rpm and 149Nm at 6 500rpm. This is up 7kW/6Nm from the R1250GS.

TFT display is standard on the GS. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like its predecessor, the BMW R1300GS’ mill is mated to wet clutch six-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheel via shaft drive.

The Citizen Motoring‘s fuel consumption over 312km came in at 5.7 litres per 100km, which will give you a range of over 300km on its 19-litre tank. We did achieve 5.2L/100km on the R1250GS, but must admit we were much more ambitious on the throttle this time.

Like its predecessor the BMW GS1300R rides on cast aluminium wheels. The 19-inch front wheel has 190mm suspension and the 17-inch rear wheel 200mm.

Stopping power

The standard ABS Pro braking system utilises 310mm dual semi-floating with four-piston callipers in the front and a 285mm single disc with two-piston calliper in the rear.

The single pipe exhaust system looks neat and tidy along with the short and steeply inclined rear and delivers great sound.

A striking feature of the BMW R1300GS is the new symmetrical LED matrix headlight. It houses both the high and low beam, with the turn auto-cancelling indicators moving into the hand protectors.

The Triple Black styling, a combination of glass black and brushed aluminium finishes, really stood out on our test bike. A flat fuel tank platform is a key part of what BMW refers to the GS Flyline. The clear line from the front-wheel cover, through the cockpit, tank, seat and the rear ensure enhanced ergonomics.

Actually meant for a smartphone, but keys are just as comfortable here. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

BMW R1300GS hits the spot

Standard features include TFT display with connectivity, dynamic traction control, hill-start control, dynamic brake control, cruise control, tyre pressure control, keyless ride and heated grips.

Features we really liked were the smartphone charging compartment with USB socket on top of the fuel tank and the optional electronically adjusted windscreen.

If you think the BMW R1300GS, that starts at R262 000, has become too big to hit the gravel for fun, there are other options in its 800 and 900 siblings that might give you more puristic feedback over the gravel. For everything else, the big boy is perfect.