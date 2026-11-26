Based on the Japanese market e-Sky kei car, the Ignis will go on sale in next year as a European market only entity.

Suzuki has sprung a surprise by revealing the replacement for the Ignis, now reimagined as an EV and only for Europe.

‘Kei car’ for Europe

A model completely different from the outgoing second generation or MF internally named model that has already been discontinued in most markets it was sold in, the new Ignis becomes a kei car, albeit one adapted for the Old Continent.

Known in its home market as the Suzuki e-Sky, the Ignis conforms to the upright kei regulations, but with differences in its dimensions.

Although based on the Japanese market e-Sky, the Ignis has been adapted for European market conditions and requirements. Picture: Suzuki Europe

Retaining the e-Sky’s electric optimised Heartect platform, the Ignis’ dimensions are as follows:

Length : 3 570mm

: 3 570mm Wheelbase : 2 460mm

: 2 460mm Height : 1 635mm

: 1 635mm Width: 1 565mm

This makes it 175mm shorter and 90mm wider than the e-Sky, with its height increasing by 10mm. Its wheelbase is, however, identical.

Ignis will be marketed in both right-and-left-hand drive European markets. Picture: Suzuki Europe

As a further comparison, it is 270mm shorter, 40mm taller and 95mm narrower than the MF Ignis, while also being 25mm longer on the wheelbase front.

Small power

Similar to the e-Sky, the Ignis derives motivation from a 28-kWh battery pack that sends 66kW/133Nm to the front axle. The reported range is 310km.

Not for us

Set to go on sale late next year with pricing to be announced then, the electric Ignis is unlikely to be offered in South Africa anytime soon.

Ignis sold in South Africa has been on run-out for a number months following the end of production in India back in April. Picture: Suzuki

As a reminder, the MF Ignis, although still listed on Suzuki Auto South Africa’s website, is currently on run-out after production at the Gurgaon plant in India ended after 10 years back in April.

Priced at R237 800 for the entry-level GL manual and at R276 900 and R293 900 for the GLX manual and AMT, respectively, the run-out Ignis derives motivation from the same 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine as the previous generation, with outputs of 61kW/113Nm.