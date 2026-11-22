Hatchback shows that it's not that little inside by carrying five passengers and heaps of luggage.

Of the many things that make the Suzuki Swift so popular, space isn’t usually one of them.

Measuring only 3 860mm in length with no more than 265 litres available in the boot, it’s hard to justify spaciousness as a major attribute. But once you start cramming the cabin with occupants and cargo, you are left pleasantly surprised at just how much this little hatch can actually swallow.

The average daily load of The Citizen Motoring‘s long-term Suzuki Swift GLX manual consists of one adult and two leggie teenage girls. Because their school runs are short and their bags not overly big, it’s always a comfortable arrangement. In fact, comfort in the rear also wasn’t an issue for them on a two-hour road trip to Middelburg.

When the need arises, boot space can be increased to 580 utilising the 60/40 rear seat split or to 980 litres with the whole rear seat folded flat. In either case cargo is prioritised at the expense of passenger space.

Litmus test for Suzuki Swift

The ultimate challenge is to fill all five seats with bums and pack the boot to the rafters. Our litmus test came in the form of fitting the two teenagers along with three adults, two of which were airport-bound and armed with lots of luggage. A cramped 40km trip to OR Tambo International will seldom be required of this hatch, but when it is, we wanted to see how – and if – it could handle the challenge nonetheless.

The key was always going to be fitting the three rather large suitcases in the boot. And we do have to confess that this exercise turned into a bit of a head-scratcher. Removing the boot cover was easy part before trying to figure out the suitcases’ positioning.

The weekly groceries fits comfortably. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Once this was sorted putting a lifetime of playing Tetris to good use, getting the humans in required less stress. But with this said, with three occupants in the rear seat, front passengers also need to be mindful of the legroom behind them. And in the end it’s a compromise all-round. Slightly cramped legroom in the front and slightly cramped legroom in the second row.

No-nonsense powertrain

Like with its humble dimensional figures justifying its cabin, it will be hard to believe that the Swift’s naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 60kW of power and 112Nm of torque actually handled its biggest load to date with ease. The best part was that it didn’t even require all that much rowing from the five-speed manual gearbox.

This little three-pot mill just never ceases to amaze us. What impressed us again, even with a heavy load, was how well it performs at lower revs. Even on the most undulating parts of the N1/N3, it was never required to go lower than fourth gear.

While we of course never threatened the national limit, neither did we break the bank at the pumps. The Swift continued its excellent fuel economy by only sipping 5.2 litres per 100km on our way to the airport. That number dipped below five on the return trip due to the load-shedding at the airport.

The R276 900 Suzuki Swift GLX manual was never built with space in mind. But it’s great to know that when the need arises, it can take anything you throw at it.