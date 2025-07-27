Opel hands severe GSE shock to most powerful Mokka ever made

First ever performance, Mokka will get from 0-100 km/h in under six seconds.

First performance Mokka makes sole use of an electric powertrain. Image: Opel

Its GSE moniker, revived two years ago to denote Grand Sport Electric instead of Grand Sport Einspritzung, which signified fuel injection in German, Opel has added its performance moniker to the Mokka for the first time.

Based on the updated Mokka unveiled in Europe last year, the Mokka GSE becomes the Blitz’s second performance EV following the debut of the Astra GSe three years ago.

New inside and out

Stylistically, the GSE’s changes from the Mokka GS Line it is based on include model-specific 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in EV-optimised Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, GSE front and rear bumpers, GSE door sills, yellow GSE brake calipers and GSE decals at the base of the front doors in yellow and black.

Inside, the GSE’s unique fittings comprise sport seats trimmed in Alcantara with GSE logos embroidered into the front seat backs, GSE-specific readouts and dials within the pair of 10-inch displays, Alcantara on the doors, alloy pedals and a white line plus yellow stitching on the seats.

Underneath

Underneath, Opel has sharpened up the GSE’s steering and fitted a Torsen limited-slip front differential, as well as new double hydraulic shock absorbers.

Unique to the GSE are the 20-inch alloy wheels and GSE-branded yellow brake calipers. Image: Opel

On the power front, the Mokka GSE retains the familiar 54-kWh battery pack, but with power from the electric motor dramatically increased from 115kW/260Nm to 206kW/345Nm.

The result is the fastest production Mokka ever made with a top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Seats have been finished in Alcantara with GSE badge, white stripes and yellow stitching. Image: Opel

As with the Astra, the Mokka GSE offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. No details about range or charging times were disclosed.

Not for us

On sale before the end of the year in Europe and in the United Kingdom by sister brand Vauxhall, the Mokka GSE is not expected to debut in South Africa anytime soon.

Instead, buyers will continue to make do with the conventional 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as part of the refreshed range introduced earlier this week.

