Price reduced as GWM stickers new entry-level P300 variant

Inclusion of the LS ups the local P300 model count to five.

GWM has bolstered the P300 range by including a new base spec LS variant. Image: GWM

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has resumed phasing-out the P-Series moniker in favour of P300 with the introduction of the entry-level LS grade in place of the former’s DLX.

Less features

Soon to become the middle grade as the P-Series’ base SX moniker will be carried over before the end of the year, the LS’ main difference from the top-spec LT mainly involves reduced specification with no obvious exterior changes.

As such, its sports differently styled alloy wheels, still measuring 18-inches, and loses the transparent bonnet-view camera, Auto High Beam Assist function for the LED headlights, the glass sunroof, electric front seats and the auto-dimming rear-view camera.

In addition, the leather upholstery makes way for a leatherette finish, while the heating and ventilation functions for the front chairs also disappear, along with the multi-colour ambient lighting system.

On the safety side, most of the driver assistance systems have also been removed, these being the centre airbag, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Front Collision Warning system.

Also no longer included are the front parking sensors, the 360-degree camera system, Reverse Automatic Braking and the fold-down step integrated into the top of the tailgate.

Spec remaining

As standard, the P300 LS offers the following carried over items from the LT;

12.3-inch infotainment display

six-speaker sound system;

keyless entry;

seven-inch instrument cluster;

push-button start;

dual-zone climate control;

leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel;

LED daytime running lights and fog lamps;

side steps;

rubberised loadbin;

wireless smartphone charger; and

roof rails.

Still included on the safety sheet is a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, cruise control, six airbags, Driver Attention Alert, tyre pressure monitor, Hill Start Assist, Collision Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control and Electronic Stability Control.

Same new diesel engine

Up front, the LS retains the new 2.4-litre turbodiesel, also used in the GWM Tank 300, with its 135kW/480Nm going to the rear or all four wheels via an in-house developed nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Still able to tow 3 000 kg or 3 500 kg in the case of the four-wheel-drive, the LS has a ground clearance of 232 mm and inclusive of an electronic rear diff-lock on the latter.

Claimed fuel consumption is 7.4 L/100 km for the two-wheel drive and eight-litres per 100 km for the 4×4.

Colours and price

In total, the LS can be decked-out in one of five colours, white, black, Pittsburgh Silver, Swarovski Blue and Mars Red.

As with the LT, the P300 LS’s sticker prices include a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/75 000 km service plan.

P300 2.4T LS AT – R549 900

P300 2.4T LS 4×4 AT – R579 900

P300 2.4T LT AT – R599 900

P300 2.4T LT 4×4 AT – R649 900

P300 2.4T LTD 4×4 AT – R699 900

